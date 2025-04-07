Brian Harman emotionally dedicates Texas Open win to heroic friend who saved his 6-yo son

Brian Harman dedicated the Valero Texas Open win to his family friend Cathy Dowdy, who risked her life to save the golfer's son from the sea waves a few months ago. She has been in a coma since, after suffering severe injuries.

On Sunday, April 6, Harman carded a 3-over 75 to win the Valero Texas Open 2025. He posted a three-shot win over Ryan Gerard for his fourth PGA Tour title.

Following his win, Harman dedicated the success to Cathy and her family.

"I'm gonna dedicate this win to the entire Dowdy family," he said in a video. "I know Cathy's fighting really hard right now, and we love y'all so much and can't wait to get home and see y'all."

Earlier, he spoke about how he was playing with a heavy heart throughout the day.

"Miss Cathy, the way I talked about her at the RSM, she went after my boy in the water," he said. "She's not doing so good… and I’ve just been thinking about her all day."

Last year, during the RSM Classic, Brian Harman detailed the whole incident about how Cathy saved his drowning son in Ponte Vedra Beach while he was in China.

"My son was out boogie boarding with one of his really good friends when he got ripped out to sea by a rip current," he said. "We get them here, it's not something abnormal but this was an abnormally bad one.

Kathy Dowdy, who's been a family friend… really, we call them family friends, but they’re family, she went in the water after my son. He's six. She couldn't get to him. Another gentleman, Crane Cantrell, was coming down the beach and jumped in. He made it out fine, but Kathy was injured really badly in the water. She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now," he continued.

The Open Championship winner spoke highly of both his friends for not thinking about themselves while doing the brave act.

"They disregarded themselves, went into the water, and saved my son. And how do you thank people like that? I don't know, other than to just say what you feel. I think that bravery, doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood, is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life," he added.

How many children does Brian Harman have? Golfer's family explored

Brian Harman is married to Kelly Van Slyke, who graduated in Biology from SUNY Geneseo. She has worked as a Pilates instructor at Pilates Loft and now works as a radiation therapist.

Brian Harman and Kelly Van Slyke got married in 2014 after dating for a few years. The couple became parents to Copper Marie Harman in 2016. Three years later, they welcomed Walter, and their second son, Jack, was born in 2022.

