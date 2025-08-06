British Royal traveled 1500 miles to meet 'gorgeous' Tiger Woods, claims soon to be released book

Tiger Woods' charisma and success have often made him the center of admiration for many. According to the upcoming biography 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York', Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson also held admiration for the legendary American golfer.A biography of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah titled 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York' will be released on August 14, 2025. Multiple news sources report that the book by Andrew Lownie describes Ferguson, the now-65-year-old Duchess of York's interest in Tiger Woods.Ferguson reportedly had a well-known media personality, Piers Morgan, revealing her inclination towards the 15-time major winner. The book claims, a year after her separation from Prince Andrew in 1996, she flew 1,500 miles to meet Tiger Woods.According to portions of the book extracted by the Daily Mail, Morgan asked about this in detail following Sarah's obsession with Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner.&quot;Who's the lucky guy?&quot; Piers Morgan asked.&quot;He doesn't know yet. It's Tiger Woods! He's so gorgeous. Do you think I stand a chance with him?'&quot; Sarah Ferguson replied.Reportedly, Morgan made efforts to stop Sarah, citing that she might be disappointed at the outcome. But Sarah Ferguson was quite determined to try her luck once. Her intention with Woods was:&quot;...[to] follow him around the course for a bit and see how I get on.'&quot;Take a look at the post of Daily Mail about this on X (previously Twitter):The book is set to come out on August 14, 2025, and it contains a long list of celebrities who were on Sarah's mind. During that time, the professional golfer was a rising talent in the sport. As expected by Morgan, things did not work out between the Duchess and Tiger Woods romantically at that time.However, with the passing time, Woods and Sarah became good friends with one another. Pictures also emerged of her embracing the golfing great shortly after his victory in the 1997 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.When Tiger Woods was congratulated by his &quot;Royal&quot; friendAfter Ferguson met with Woods in 1997, the world saw Woods rise to the pinnacle of success, taking the number one spot on the OWGR and amassing fourteen major wins.However, Tiger Woods' life was riddled with injuries, accidents, and a lot of criticism from the public. The golfer had to take a hiatus as well, but made a comeback in 2019 and won the Masters.As reported by the Daily Mail, after the 2019 Masters, Sarah Ferguson shared a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend on Instagram. She wrote in the caption:&quot;Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tigers' heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend #champion #golf #sport...&quot;The veteran PGA Tour professional is currently taking time off the golf courses following his Achilles tendon injury and surgery. His return to competitive golf remains uncertain.