  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods
  • British Royal traveled 1500 miles to meet 'gorgeous' Tiger Woods, claims soon to be released book

British Royal traveled 1500 miles to meet 'gorgeous' Tiger Woods, claims soon to be released book

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 06, 2025 16:38 GMT
PNC Championship - Previews - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods during PNC Championship - Previews - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods' charisma and success have often made him the center of admiration for many. According to the upcoming biography 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York', Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson also held admiration for the legendary American golfer.

Ad

A biography of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah titled 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York' will be released on August 14, 2025. Multiple news sources report that the book by Andrew Lownie describes Ferguson, the now-65-year-old Duchess of York's interest in Tiger Woods.

Ferguson reportedly had a well-known media personality, Piers Morgan, revealing her inclination towards the 15-time major winner. The book claims, a year after her separation from Prince Andrew in 1996, she flew 1,500 miles to meet Tiger Woods.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to portions of the book extracted by the Daily Mail, Morgan asked about this in detail following Sarah's obsession with Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner.

"Who's the lucky guy?" Piers Morgan asked.
"He doesn't know yet. It's Tiger Woods! He's so gorgeous. Do you think I stand a chance with him?'" Sarah Ferguson replied.

Reportedly, Morgan made efforts to stop Sarah, citing that she might be disappointed at the outcome. But Sarah Ferguson was quite determined to try her luck once. Her intention with Woods was:

Ad
"...[to] follow him around the course for a bit and see how I get on.'"

Take a look at the post of Daily Mail about this on X (previously Twitter):

Ad

The book is set to come out on August 14, 2025, and it contains a long list of celebrities who were on Sarah's mind. During that time, the professional golfer was a rising talent in the sport. As expected by Morgan, things did not work out between the Duchess and Tiger Woods romantically at that time.

However, with the passing time, Woods and Sarah became good friends with one another. Pictures also emerged of her embracing the golfing great shortly after his victory in the 1997 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Ad

When Tiger Woods was congratulated by his "Royal" friend

After Ferguson met with Woods in 1997, the world saw Woods rise to the pinnacle of success, taking the number one spot on the OWGR and amassing fourteen major wins.

However, Tiger Woods' life was riddled with injuries, accidents, and a lot of criticism from the public. The golfer had to take a hiatus as well, but made a comeback in 2019 and won the Masters.

Ad

As reported by the Daily Mail, after the 2019 Masters, Sarah Ferguson shared a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend on Instagram. She wrote in the caption:

"Never have I been more proud. Good days and bad days, Tigers' heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend #champion #golf #sport..."

The veteran PGA Tour professional is currently taking time off the golf courses following his Achilles tendon injury and surgery. His return to competitive golf remains uncertain.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications