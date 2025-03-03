“Brooks Koepka hated playing PGA Tour events”; “He’s washed up”: Golf world reacts to stunning claim by Fred Couples

Fred Couples recently made a bombshell claim that he believed LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka wanted to go back to the PGA Tour. The news is especially important, since the latter is one of the marquee names on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Rumors similar to Couples' claims had made rounds after Koepka and his wife Jena Sims attended a TGL match last week. The ace golfer was later seen chatting with the TGL players.

His presence at the So-Fi Center last week was shocking because the tech-forward league doesn't allow LIV Golf players to participate. In fact, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton had been dropped from the league after signing with LIV Golf.

Fred Couples had said (via NUCLR Golf):

"I talked to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time… "

"He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour,"

Fans thronged to the comment section to express their opinions on this surprising revelation made by Couples.

"even if he comes back … we’re not getting vintage koepka again. he’s washed up," one fan wrote.

"Rumors have been going around that both Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka are interested in coming back to the tour…To be honest I am all for it. Get the best golfers back in the same spot!" one fan said.

However, several fans are finding it difficult to believe that Koepka indeed would want to come back to the PGA Tour.

"Brooks Koepka hated playing PGA Tour events. Freddy Couples with his quarterly head up a** routine."

"Playing the tour doesn’t mean he wants back, he most likely has a few events that he would like to work into his schedule that he knows he can play in," one fan pointed out.

"Blah blah blah," another commented.

"And why would he want to do that? Make significantly less money, play 39 nonsense tourneys a year for 4 days, lose team golf and play the same old courses over and over. BTW - Brooks is an adult and doesn’t need Freddie to weigh in on what he’s thinking," a fan reasoned.

Which PGA Tour event did Brooks Koepka last win before joining LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka at the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2021 (Source: Getty)

Brooks Koepka won the 2021 WM Phoenix Open with a total score of 19-under. That title became his final PGA Tour event win before his move to LIV Golf in 2022.

Koepka had played on the Tour for almost eight years and won nine events. The ace golfer has four Major titles as a PGA Tour player and one as a LIV Golfer.

He won both the PGA Championship and the US Open in consecutive years. While he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018 and 2019, he won the latter in 2017 and 2018. Koepka again won the PGA Championship again in 2023.

Since joining LIV Golf, Koepka has won five events on the Saudi-backed league.

