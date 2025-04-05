Brooks Koepka’s father switch activated at LIV Golf Miami

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka is competing in the ongoing tournament in Miami at the Trump National Doral. On day two of the tournament, the American professional golfer was spotted sharing an adorable moment with his one-year-old son.

After turning pro in 2012, Koepka joined the European Tour and won the 2014 Turkish Airlines Open. Following that, he secured his PGA Tour card and won the 2015 WM Phoenix Open, which was his first win on the circuit. He played on the PGA Tour until 2022 when he joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

Koepka is competing in Miami alongside his Smash GC teammates Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, and Graeme McDowell. Smash GC posted a video on Instagram showing the five-time LIV Golf event winner holding his son Crew Koepka and giving him a heartwarming kiss on the cheek. Crew could be seen wearing a shirt with the words Smash Golf Club inscribed on it.

In a pre-tournament press conference on April 2, Koepka stated that having a son had changed him.

“I think my life has changed a lot the last four years. Obviously having a son changes, too, my perspective on life, not just golf. Maybe golf was kind of everything for me. But having Crew, it definitely changes my perspective. It's definitely softened me quite a bit. I'm enjoying this new -- I don't want to say new me, but just a softer side. It's really fun,” Brooks Koepka said. (Via ASAP Sports)

Brooks Koepka met his wife Jena Sims in 2015 and they got married in an intimate ceremony in 2022. One year later, they welcomed their first and only son Crew.

“Wasn’t quite as consistent”: Brooks Koepka on his 2024 season

In 2024, Brooks Koepka competed in 14 LIV tournaments and had six top-10 finishes with two victories– at Singapore and Greenbrier. He also competed in the four Major Championships and his best results were two T26 finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

In the previously mentioned press conference at LIV Golf Miami, the 34-year-old golf star admitted that his career over the last ten years has been great, however, last year was not as consistent as he would’ve liked.

“I mean, I still do the same prep work, still the same thing I've done my entire career. I feel like overall as my major career over the last, I don't know, 10 years has been pretty solid, like last year I don't think I played very good just all throughout,” Brooks Koepka said. (Via ASAP Sports).

“The whole year wasn't quite as consistent as I wanted, and I think the bigger the event, the more pressure, the cracks kind of show, and it just wasn't my year. But trying to fix that. I feel like my game is in a lot better shape right now, and we'll see where it's at, obviously, next week,” he added.

Brooks Koepka’s best performance this year was in Singapore where he finished in second place. He is gearing up to play in the upcoming 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

