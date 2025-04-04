Brooks Koepka’s little cheerleader makes an appearance at LIV Golf Miami

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka is one of the high-profile players teeing off in Miami this week. Koepka was fortunate enough to have his one-year-old son, Crew, present to support him in the tournament.

Ad

As an amateur, Koepka won the 2009 Rice Planters Amateur competition, and the 2011 Brickyard Collegiate. He started playing golf professionally in 2012 and has won five Majors. He won the PGA Championship in 2023 and the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018. Having joined LIV Golf in 2022, he now plays on the Saudi-backed league.

LIV Golf Miami is taking place from April 4 - 6 at the Trump National Doral, and Brooks Koepka is playing alongside his Smash GC teammates Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Graeme McDowell. Koepka’s wife Jena Sims is present on the greens to watch her husband play, and so is their son Crew. In a picture Sims shared on Instagram, she appeared to be pushing Crew in a stroller as they walked by a Smash GC signage. She captioned it as:

Ad

Trending

“Let’s go!! @smashgc”

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In another picture, Sims captured Crew dressed in a black and white outfit as he pointed out to the greens.

Ad

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The Smash GC captain has competed in five LIV tournaments this year. He played in the season opener at Riyadh, where he finished at T33, and then headed to Adelaide where he carded a T7 finish.

Ad

Brooks Koepka's worst result so far came at Hong Kong, which was T35, while his best came at Singapore, which was second position.

Brooks Koepka shares how having a son has changed his perspective on life

During the pre-tournament press conference at LIV Golf Miami, Brooks Koepka revealed that since his wife gave birth to their first and only son, his perspective on certain things has changed.

Ad

“I think my life has changed a lot the last four years. Obviously having a son changes, too, my perspective on life, not just golf. Maybe golf was kind of everything for me. But having Crew, it definitely changes my perspective. It's definitely softened me quite a bit. I'm enjoying this new -- I don't want to say new me, but just a softer side. It's really fun,” Koepka said (via ASAP Sports).

Ad

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims got married in June 2022 and welcomed their son Crew in 2023. Sims gave birth to Crew six weeks ahead of his due date, which led to some complications that caused him to be admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Crew also developed Flat Head Syndrome. As a result, he had to wear a corrective helmet for 13 months. However, in February, Sims revealed that he was in his last month of using the helmet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More