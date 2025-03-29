In 2018, Brooks Koepka lifted the Claret Jug at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri. The LIV Golf star had prevailed over his 'idols' Tiger Woods and Adam Scott to win the milestone edition of the Major Championship.

So far, Koepka has won five Major Championship titles, thrice at the PGA Championship and twice at the US Open. He recalled all his Major wins during a video for his LIV Golf team, Smash GC. While talking about his 2018 PGA Championship victory, the ace golfer acknowledged that it was "completely different" due to who he was competing against.

"I think that was completely different. Because it was against my idols, Tiger (Woods) and Adam Scott. So, going toe to toe with them. That meant a lot to me. The little kid inside of me was jumping up and down and was beyond excited," he said.

Tiger Woods and Adam Scott had placed second and third respectively at Bellerive in 2018. Koepka went on to win the PGA Championship two more times, in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Is Brooks Koepka playing at the Masters 2025?

Brooks Koepka at The Masters (Source: Getty)

Masters is arguably the most prestigious tournament in the PGA Tour calendar. The event also heralds in the Major season.

This year, Brooks Koepka is among the 12 LIV Golf stars taking part in the Masters. So, the US golfer will be expected to tee off at Augusta National in two weeks. The tournament will take place from April 10th to 13th, 2025.

Koepka has never won the Masters in his career. His best finishes came at the tournament when he placed T2 in 2019 and 2023.

The Smash GC captain will be joined by other marquee names from LIV Golf such as Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Jon Rahm among others.

Brooks Koepka has +1300 bets going for him via CBS. Currently, the highest-ranked LIV Golf player in the bets is Jon Rahm. He has +1500 bets in his favor, the same as 2025 Genesis Open winner Ludvig Aberg. He is placed third in the rankings at the moment.

Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have emerged as the favorites to win the tournament this year, with +380 and +600 bets in their favor, respectively.

Scheffler will have his Champions Dinner ahead of the Masters. However, interestingly, LIV Golf hosted a dinner reminiscent of it before the Singapore event for defending champions Brooks Koepka and Talor Gooch.

