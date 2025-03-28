LIV Golfer shares his thoughts on Scottie Scheffler's instrumental success with his caddie Ted Scott

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, Ted Scott, are nothing short of a dream team. The duo started working together in 2021, and just three years later, in 2024, they went on to create the best season of the PGA Tour pro's career.

Before partnering with Scheffler, Ted Scott was on Bubba Watson's bag for 15 long years. The pair split in 2021 following "some deep talks." Scott later said in the third season of 'Full Swing' that he and Watson "weren't growing together anymore."

In a conversation with Golf.com, Bubba Watson recently talked about his former caddie's new partnership with Scheffler. When asked what he felt about Scott achieving so much success with Scheffler, the LIV Golf star appeared delighted about the duo's achievements and revealed what he had told the veteran caddie during their split.

"Oh it's great. When we split up and we talked about it, and I said, 'Man if you could find a young guy that you could help as much as you have helped me, go help them. It would be amazing'. I didn't think he was going to go to Scottie Scheffler's bag, you know what I'm saying? And change the world," ( 0:10 onwards)

2024 was undoubtedly Scottie Scheffler's year. The World no. 1 had picked up seven PGA Tour titles, the Players Championship, the Masters green jacket, the season-ending FedEx Championship, and the Olympics gold medal last year.

Bubba Watson reflected on how the golfer's "bond" with Ted Scott had helped him reach a different level of game.

"Scottie was at that point, was a great golfer. But you know that friendship, that bond, he went to an elite golfer. I mean that was the best year, we've ever seen,"

Watson had made his debut as the on-course reporter for the 'Showdown' in December last year when Scheffler and Rory McIlroy went against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The PGA Tour duo had comfortably prevailed over the LIV Golf pair.

What did Ted Scott ask of Scottie Scheffler before agreeing to work with him?

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott (Source: Imagn)

In the third season of 'Full Swing,' Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott revealed how the two started working together. The veteran caddie had received a call from Scheffler after Scott's split from Bubba Watson.

Scott revealed that at the time he hadn't really met Scheffler apart from a tournament where they had participated. The caddie had felt the golfer was "kind of feisty". That eventually became one of his conditions before agreeing to work with Scheffler.

"So that was one of the questions that I actually asked him when he called me. I said, 'I don't know if I want to work for you because of your attitude.' I posed that question to him and he said, 'That's a fair question and that's something I'm willing to work on.' All I need is a little bit of hope, and I'll get behind anybody, so I decided to take the job, and here we are," Scott said via The Mirror US.

Scheffler on his part admitted that he needed to bring in a "change" of attitude. He had attributed his "anger issues" to aligning his identity with golf. The ace golfer will head to Augusta National in two weeks to defend his title at the Masters.

