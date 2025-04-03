“There’s been wilder things” – Bryson DeChambeau echoes Brooks Koepka’s sentiments on ‘pretty crazy’ possibility of a Grand Slam

LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka recently discussed the possibility of witnessing a Grand Slam. The Crushers GC captain and Torque GC's Koepka were answering questions during the press conference at Trump National Doral on April 2, 2025.

Ahead of the LIV Golf Miami 2025 at the Florida golf course, the interviewers asked both players about the possibility of looking at a Grand Slam winner at some point. Bryson DeChambeau admitted that he would love to see someone from LIV do it. He said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I guess I've seen crazier things in life, so you never know. A Grand Slam is pretty crazy in this era, but there's been wilder things that have gone on, and you just never know."

"Would it be cool to see? Yeah, I'd love to see somebody do it. It would be fun. Hopefully it's me. If it's someone out here at LIV, great. I think it's good for the game if that happens at some point."

After Bryson DeChambeau's response, the five-time major champion Koepka pointed out the difficulty of winning the Grand Slam but claimed it's possible. He said:

"Yeah, I mean, it's definitely possible. You've got to have a lot of things go your way. It's very difficult. I think it would be very cool to see somebody do it."

In a true Grand Slam, a professional golfer wins all four majors (The Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, the PGA Championship) in a calendar year. Bryson DeChambeau's words are a fact, since a true Grand Slam is a rare event in golf.

A Career Grand Slam is where a golfer wins all four golf majors before the end of his career. It's a tough achievement, and only Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, and Gary Player have achieved it to date.

Bryson DeChambeau is a two-time U.S. Open champion but has yet to witness success in the three other majors.. Phil Mickelson won the Masters thrice, the PGA Championship twice, and The Open Championship once. However, he has not yet secured victory in the U.S. Open.

Currently, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are racing for the career grand slam feat. The Northern Irishman needs a victory at Augusta National, while Spieth needs to win the PGA Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau's record in major championships

PGA: The Open Championship - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

Before joining the Saudi PIF-backed golf league in 2022, DeChambeau was a dominant PGA Tour professional. "The Scientist" has scored 13 professional wins to date, including nine on the PGA Tour.

The two-time major winner is yet to come close to achieving a career grand slam. Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open twice, once before his LIV stint, and again in 2024. DeChambeau won the prestigious major in 2020 by scoring 6-under 274 and in 2024, by finishing with the same score. In the rest of the three majors, DeChambeau has fared well till now.

He tied for the eighth spot in The Open Championship 2022. Bryson DeChambeau also achieved a T6 at The Masters Tournament last year. He also came close to acing the PGA Championship in 2024. DeChambeau ended the contest with a solo second rank, losing the title to Xander Schauffele by just one stroke at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

