Brooks Koepka’s wife flaunts her $230 metallic green slippers

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims, is a prominent social media personality. She often shares her life updates, anecdotes and fashion choices with her 314K followers on Instagram.

She took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (Feb. 27) to share her new metallic green slippers from Elina Linardaki. The 'Solace Green' footwear is priced at $230 on the brand's website. The slipper pair features two different geometric designs on each one. While one slipper has a circular design, the other has a rectangular one. Both the slippers have a green and blue color pattern which appear alternatively in both the footwear models.

Jena Sims wrote:

"Saw these in Dubai but they didn't have my size so I ordered them and oh my god"

Image via @jenamsims

Sims added another video on her Instagram story of her wearing the slippers and walking in them. She informed her fans that the footwear comes in different colors as well.

Image via @jenamsims

According to Elina Linardaki's website, the slippers come in orange, aqua, gold and silver colors as well.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend TGL

Brooks Koepka at TGL (Source: Getty)

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka and his wife and model, Jena Sims, attended TGL's recent match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

Koepka was seen chatting with Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Shane Lowry and Kevin Kisner. TGL is exclusively for PGA Tour players so Koepka's appearance at the game certainly raised eyebrows.

Previously, golfers who had committed to the tech-forward league but later joined LIV Golf were ousted. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were among such players.

While Brooks Koepka sported a black sweatshirt with a military camouflage cap, Jena Sims opted for a navy blue, white and red racing jacket. She paired it with a red croptop and black trousers. The SI model had posted her fit checks on her social media stories.

At the TGL fixture between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club, the latter triumphed 6-3. The semi-finals of the inaugral season will take place on March 17th and 18th, 2025. The TGL Championship will be held on March 24th and 25th, 2025. The Bay Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC have cemented their place in the playoffs.

