Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims has a 1-word reaction to son Crew touching the golf clubs

Jena Sims shared her adorable reaction to her son Crew touching a golf club on Saturday. The American model has recently shared a few videos on social media in which Brooks Koepka is teaching 2-year-old Crew how to play golf.In a video shared by Sims last month, the LIV Golfer was not giving the small kid any lessons, but rather held his hand as Crew hit the ball. Koepka was spotted enjoying the moment the entire time, and he did it with Crew during the Open Championship last week. Because of these regular activities, it appears that Crew is leaning toward golf.On August 2, Sims posted an Instagram story about Crew in which he was standing in front of a pair of golf clubs that were, ironically, longer than him. He was staring at the golf clubs, but he said 'Yay' while touching one of the two. The model thought this was a particularly cute moment since she, too, exclaimed 'yay' along with her son. Even the caption of the story read:&quot;Yay&quot;Here's a still taken from Jena Sims' story:Still taken from Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)Talking more about the Brooks Koepka and the Crew's Open Championship moment, Jena Sims posted an Instagram reel on July 18. In the reel, she stated that a father is the best instructor for his son, and 11 out of 10 experts agree with her. The caption on that post read:&quot;11/10 experts agree&quot;The caption in the reel read:&quot;Experts say dads should teach their toddlers how to golf.&quot;Here's a look at her post: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnce, Sims even uploaded an Instagram story claiming the Crew is indeed getting what Koepka is teaching him in golf.Jena Sims recently reacted to Brooks Koepka teaching Crew Koepka how to play golfPGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: ImagnOn July 13, Jena Sims shared an intriguing Instagram story in which Brooks Koepka and Crew were playing golf. Koepka was holding his hand and signaling in the direction the ball should be hit. Interestingly, Crew was also pointing his hands in the same direction. Sims remarked that he is almost understanding what his father is attempting to teach him. The caption read:&quot;He’s totally getting it now 🥲&quot;Here's a still from her story:Image via Instagram/@jenamsimsJena Sims and Brooks Koepka had been attempting to conceive for a long time before deciding on IVF. They had their first kid, Crew Sims Koepka, on July 25, 2023. Crew was born a few weeks premature, eventually leading him to be in the Neonatal Critical Care Unit for about 20 days.Everything worked out in the end, as Crew is now completely healthy and has recently turned two. Jena Sims recently shared an Instagram story in which she mentioned how her two-year-old son teaches her a lot of things.