Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims channels her 'don’t have anything to wear' vibe in $67 sleek black outfit

Jena Sims has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle. In the post she shared, the LIV Golf star’s wife stunned in a stylish black dress that costs $67. (Revolve)

In 2010, Sims was featured in several hit TV series such as The Vampire Diaries, Entourage, True Jackson, and VP. In addition to being an actress, she is also a beauty pageant title-holder and a fashion influencer.

Every now and then, Jena Sims shares about a new outfit on her Instagram handle. The latest outfit she posted was a little black Tahlia Dress from the popular retail brand Revolve. The fashion influencer styled the dress with black footwear and some jewelry. She also posted a link to the dress and wrote in the caption:

“The ‘I don’t have anything to wear’ dress… and it’s only $61!”

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram story via Instagram/@jenamsims

Last month, Jena Sims similarly shared several outfit ideas for the second major tournament of the year, the PGA Championship. She styled a white two-piece outfit, a black and white romper, and a white dress with stunning floral details. In the caption, she wrote:

“Florals for the Spring Major @pgachampionship 💐🌷🌼"

Sims is married to three-time PGA champion and five-time LIV Golf winner Brooks Koepka. She attended the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, cheering on as Koepka competed in the 156-player field. Unfortunately, the LIV Golf player scored 9-over after the first two rounds and didn’t make the cut into the tournament's third round.

Jena Sims shares raw revelation about motherhood journey

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka tied the knot in 2022 and had their son, Crew, in July 2023. In a recent post, the Entourage actress revealed that so far, motherhood has been quite the journey for her. She recalled being terrified to go to certain places with her son when he was younger. However, she now does it all with ease.

“Motherhood is such a dang journey. Remember when I was terrified to bring Crew to Starbucks alone? (The OGs will… it was such a milestone…) Anyhoo, we went to Walgreens, Dunkin’, AT&T, and his pediatric dermatologist appointment all before nap today. Solo Bolo.”

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram story via Instagram/@jenamsims

The 36-year-old mother-of-one encouraged new mothers to keep going because the journey gets easier and “more fun.” She also gave an update on Crew’s health, saying that he had to get his hemangioma checked.

Jena Sims gave birth to Crew six weeks early and the adorable little boy had to spend the first few weeks of his life under close watch in the NICU. Following his extended stay in the hospital, Crew was diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome and was often seen wearing a corrective helmet.

In February, Sims announced that Crew, who had worn the helmet for 13 months, was approved to stop using it as the condition had been rectified.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More