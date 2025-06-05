Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, flaunts her $1,611 bottle of wine

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, updated her fans on the new drink she's enjoying lately. On Wednesday, the model posted a photo of a 2007 edition of a red wine that could cost at least $1,611 (per WineBourse). The pair was celebrating their third anniversary.

Koepka and Sims were seen at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show held at the W South Beach. Both looked wonderful, and Sims even posted about their visit to the event. According to Sims' recent Instagram Story, the celebrations following the SI show appear to have continued.

The wine mentioned in Sims' story is Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2007. It is a premium wine with excellent aging potential. Critics have praised the red wine and claimed it to be one of the best for big celebrations. Robert Parker of Sarolin even gave it 96 points, citing its "glorious nose of blue and black fruits, truffles, pen ink, licorice, and meat juices."

Sims said in the caption of her IG story that she pulled this wine out of curiosity. Sims had many questions about the French wine and how it has such amazing aging potential. The caption said:

"Lotta Questions about the French Red ❣"

Here's a look at Sims' Instagram story:

Jena Sims shows off her new wine (Image Credit: via IG @jenamsims)

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims tied the knot on May 31, 2022. This is their formal marriage date, but they followed it up with a huge party on June 4, 2022. They even welcomed their first child on July 27, 2023, and named him Crew Sims Koepka.

Jena Sims revealed the secret of a happy marriage

The Masters - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have been dating for years. Sims is busy with her photoshoot and SI Swimsuit, while Brooks Koepka is busy with his golf tours. But still they manage to sort things out, spend time together, and even take care of their one-year-old son.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Jena Sims revealed how it's just about managing the priorities. She said:

"Well, we schedule date nights. We’re really good with time management. I always have been, but I think once you become a parent, you just have to. You have no choice but to be really good at managing schedules.”

Sims continued:

"But yeah, I think you just prioritize. Our careers are high up on the priority list, so we respect that about each other, and thoroughly enjoy that Crew can come with us. Crew went to [a] golf tournament. He’s going to come to Swim Week.”

