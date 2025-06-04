Jena Sims shows off her ‘good side’ from the SI Swimsuit week in bikinis

American Model Jena Sims recently flaunted her 'good side' with a series of pictures from her recent runway show with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Miami. Brooks Koepka's wife shared a few pictures of her in a bikini in an Instagram post.
The W South Beach in Miami was lit up last week for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show where top American models along with Sims, graced the ramp. The runway show took place on May 31 as a part of the Miami Swim Week where the models featured in the 2025 issue of the magazine walked the ramp along with fresh talent and finalists of Swim Search.
Jena Sims, who was featured for the second time in the American fashion magazine, also participated in the events of the past week. After wrapping up Swim Week, the actress shared moments from the runway show on her social media handle with the caption:
"My good side 😉 @si_swimsuit."
Sims was named the Rookie of the Year at the launch of the 2025 issue of the SI Swimsuit magazine. She made her debut last year after winning the Swim Search competition in 2023. This year's runway show in Miami was Sims' third appearance at the event.
The cover girls of this year's issue Lauren Chan and Livvy Dunne also shined on the runway last week.
Jena Sims celebrates her third year on the SI Swim Week runway
The model and actress made her debut on the SI Swimsuit runway in 2023 while she was pregnant with her son Crew. Ahead of the show last week, Jena Sims was joined by her husband and the veteran golfer Brooks Koepka and her son at the rehearsals.
In a recent Instagram video shared by Sims, the LIV golfer was seen cheering for his wife along with Crew. The post was captioned:
"My first year, Crew man was in my belly. Now he’s cheering me on from the sidelines. @si_swimsuit year 3️⃣ on the runway for Swim Week!! 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 @bkoepka."
The couple also celebrated the third anniversary of their wedding on June 4. Sims and Koepka got married in 2022 after nearly seven years of being together following their first meet in 2015 during the Masters at Augusta.
Jena Sims even visited the Wheels Up clubhouse in Augusta, where the couple had their first date, as she travelled down memory lane in April this year.
While Koepka shows up to support his wife in several events of her modelling endeavour, Sims also makes sure to cheer for the golfer from the sidelines at the tournaments. She was seen at the 2025 Masters and the PGA Championship as well as the LIV Golf event in Miami this year.