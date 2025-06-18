Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts $175 gift from trendy footwear brand

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka is married to Jena Sims, an American actress, model, and influencer. In a recent post, Sims showed off a pair of shoes gifted to her by Ugg, the popular fashion brand.

In 2015, Brooks Koepka competed in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National and tied for 33rd position. That same year, he met Jena Sims, the popular social media influencer whom he married seven years later.

As a fashion influencer, Sims often gets PR packages and gifts from top brands worldwide. One of her most recent gifts was a trendy pair of Classic Micro Uggs, which cost $175. She shared a video on Instagram where she recorded herself unboxing the package and captioned it:

“Oh my gosh, I LOVE @ugg 🥹”

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story_Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In the next story, Sims revealed that she wears Uggs year-round. She then shared another video of herself switching from her old pair of Uggs to the new pair. Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram story _ source: Instagram/@jenamsims

As a testament to how much Sims wears Uggs, she hilariously compared her old pair to the new pair. She pointed out that the old one had become “matted down” from long hours of wear, while the new pair was still fluffy.

Still unboxing more packages, the 36-year-old entrepreneur showed off another gift from Shark Home and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The gift was a cooling desk fan, and the note that came with the gift read:

“A little something to cool you down after heating up the runway!”

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Two weeks ago, Jena Sims walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway for SwimWeek, rocking several stylish pieces, including a polka dotted two-piece and a multi-colored one-piece.

In 2023, Sims made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway debut when she was eight months pregnant with her son, Crew. She also walked the runway last year and, for a third time, this year.

Jena Sims posts heartwarming video for Brooks Koepka’s Father’s Day

One year after Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka got married, they welcomed their first and only son, Crew Koepka, into the world. For Father's Day, Sims shared a heartwarming video compilation detailing several adorable moments shared between Crew and Brooks.

In the video Sims shared, the five-time LIV Golf winner was spotted lifting Crew on his shoulders on a pumpkin patch and then on a beach. They were also captured bonding on a golf course and enjoying a swim day at a pool.

Sims captioned the video with one word:

“Dada 🥰”

Take a look at the post here:

Crew was born on July 27, 2023. As such, he will turn two years old in about five weeks time.

