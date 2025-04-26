Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, flaunts $80 swimwear during poolside downtime

Jena Sims always shows off new accessories or outfits on her Instagram. Once, she even took a 30-day, 30 new outfits challenge to give her fans some amazing looks. Recently, Sims shared a couple of stories about a new brand's swimsuit, which she was wearing while enjoying time in a pool.
Sims wore a swimsuit from Vesey Wear, which she even appreciated on her Instagram story. It is a new, upcoming brand that sells a variety of swimsuits and women's tops and bottoms.
Jena Sims posted two stories in one of their dresses, Waddy Top, that costs around $80. In the first story, she showed the dress, and in the second one, she enjoyed herself in a pool wearing this stylish swimsuit, even writing a caption that read:
"Taking her for a test drive 🚤@veseyswim"
Here's a look at the story where Sims flaunts the swimsuit:
Vesey Wear got its start at Sports Illustrated Swimsuits in downtown Manhattan. As per the brand's website:
"We met working together at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at the brand’s office on Vesey St (hence our name) in downtown Manhattan. We are currently stylists/fashion editors and spend much of our time traveling the world, creating the magic that is the Swimsuit edition."
Apart from all these things, in the story, Jena Sims' dog, Cove, was also seen. The model shared in one of the IG stories how Cove always came up to her for some pool timing. Interestingly, the dog only came once Crew Sims Koepka fell asleep.
Jena Sims posts a teaser from her latest photoshoot
Jena Sims started her career with Sports Illustrated a long time ago. Recently, she went to Bermuda for a photoshoot and shared photographs from her trip on her Instagram.
Sims was dressed in a purple swimsuit in the photo session. She shared some of the poses that she has tried in this photoshoot. Not only that, she also showed off her fun times in Bermuda in the post. She captioned the post:
"Bermuda bits and bobs 🏝️🇧🇲 @si_swimsuit"
In the IG post, 36-year-old Lauren Chan could also be seen. She has also been involved with Sports Illustrated for quite a while, and it looks like she was included in this Bermuda photoshoot.