  Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims flaunts $850 worth stunning crochet embroidered maxi dress

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts $850 worth stunning crochet embroidered maxi dress

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 28, 2025 00:02 GMT
Brooks Koepka&rsquo;s wife Jena Sims _ [Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims]
Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims _ [Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims]

Brooks Kopeka’s wife Jena Sims is an actress and model with over 330,000 followers on Instagram. She recently shared a new post on the platform, showing off a trendy crochet dress from the ready-to-wear brand PatBo.

Sims’ outfit comprised a blue fully hand-embroidered maxi dress with a built-in bodysuit and sheer skirt design. According to PatBo’s website, the dress costs $850 and features shell designs and beading details along the neckline.

The LIV Golf star’s wife paired the embroidered dress with white shell-themed earrings to match. She also wore gold hand bangles and sandals to complete the look.

She wrote in the caption:

“You know what, shell yeah! 🐚”
In a separate post shared on her Instagram story, Jena Sims revealed that she took the pictures by herself by setting up a camera and a tripod. She wrote,

“Me 🤝 my G7x self timer 🤝 a tripod.”
Image via Sim’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

As a fashion influencer, Sims regularly shows off a range of dresses and accessories on Instagram. In a recent post, she promoted Diff Eyewear by showing off some of her favorite sunglasses from the brand.

In the video, the model could be seen sitting in a car while trying on her best “back to school” sunglasses. She jokingly wrote that she planned to use the sunglasses to hide her tears when dropping her son off at school.

“Never let them see you cry!! @diffeyewear is 50% off right now for Labor Day 😎😎😎😎,” she wrote.
Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims showed off about eight sunglasses in different shapes, colors, and sizes. She also shared a link in her bio that allowed fans to buy some of her favorite picks at a discounted rate.

Jena Sims shares heartwarming post about her ‘boys’

Jena Sims’ husband Brooks Koepka and their two-year-old son Crew enjoyed a father-son grooming day where they both got a haircut at the same time. The actress and influencer shared a picture of her husband and son sitting in front of the TV ready for their haircuts while watching an animated show.

She wrote in the caption:

“Both my boys getting a haircut today 💞”
Image via Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In the next post, Koepka and Crew were captured exchanging a high-five in yet another adorable father-son moment. Jena Sims captioned the post:

“Do you just MELT”
Image via Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka first laid eyes on each other in 2015. Their love story soon kicked off and they tied the knot in 2022 during a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos.

The couple welcomed their son Crew one year later on July 27. He was born six weeks early and had to spend some time in the NICU following his birth. However, he eventually made a full recovery and went home with his parents after a few weeks of intensive care.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

