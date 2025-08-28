Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts $850 worth stunning crochet embroidered maxi dress

Brooks Kopeka’s wife Jena Sims is an actress and model with over 330,000 followers on Instagram. She recently shared a new post on the platform, showing off a trendy crochet dress from the ready-to-wear brand PatBo.Sims’ outfit comprised a blue fully hand-embroidered maxi dress with a built-in bodysuit and sheer skirt design. According to PatBo’s website, the dress costs $850 and features shell designs and beading details along the neckline.The LIV Golf star’s wife paired the embroidered dress with white shell-themed earrings to match. She also wore gold hand bangles and sandals to complete the look.She wrote in the caption:“You know what, shell yeah! 🐚” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a separate post shared on her Instagram story, Jena Sims revealed that she took the pictures by herself by setting up a camera and a tripod. She wrote,“Me 🤝 my G7x self timer 🤝 a tripod.”Image via Sim’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsAs a fashion influencer, Sims regularly shows off a range of dresses and accessories on Instagram. In a recent post, she promoted Diff Eyewear by showing off some of her favorite sunglasses from the brand.In the video, the model could be seen sitting in a car while trying on her best “back to school” sunglasses. She jokingly wrote that she planned to use the sunglasses to hide her tears when dropping her son off at school.“Never let them see you cry!! @diffeyewear is 50% off right now for Labor Day 😎😎😎😎,” she wrote.Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsSims showed off about eight sunglasses in different shapes, colors, and sizes. She also shared a link in her bio that allowed fans to buy some of her favorite picks at a discounted rate.Jena Sims shares heartwarming post about her ‘boys’Jena Sims’ husband Brooks Koepka and their two-year-old son Crew enjoyed a father-son grooming day where they both got a haircut at the same time. The actress and influencer shared a picture of her husband and son sitting in front of the TV ready for their haircuts while watching an animated show.She wrote in the caption:“Both my boys getting a haircut today 💞”Image via Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsIn the next post, Koepka and Crew were captured exchanging a high-five in yet another adorable father-son moment. Jena Sims captioned the post:“Do you just MELT”Image via Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsJena Sims and Brooks Koepka first laid eyes on each other in 2015. Their love story soon kicked off and they tied the knot in 2022 during a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos.The couple welcomed their son Crew one year later on July 27. He was born six weeks early and had to spend some time in the NICU following his birth. However, he eventually made a full recovery and went home with his parents after a few weeks of intensive care.