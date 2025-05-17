Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts her abs in a ‘ballerina’ swimsuit

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims recently shared her picture in a 'ballerina' swimsuit on her social media handle ahead of the last event of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Saturday. The model and actress was recently featured in the popular fashion magazine for the second time this year.
Sims also won the Rookie of the Year award for her debut in the magazine in 2024. Since the launch event of the 2025 issue of the SI Swimsuit in New York on May 16, Sims has been occupied with different celebrations with the magazine.
Following the SI Swimsuit Social Club gathering in Manhattan, Jena Sims dressed up for the final event. She posted pictures on her Instagram stories, displaying her abs, and wrote:
"Last day best day!! @si_swimsuit."
The model tagged the Vietnamese luxury fashion brand, Cong Tri in her story, as she flaunted one of their creations. Sims shared another picture expressing how she felt in the outfit:
"I feel like a ballerina in this 🩰"
In her earlier Instagram story, Jena Sims displayed a T-shirt with her latest title of Rookie of the Year stitched onto it. In a video shared via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Instagram page, the fashion influencer was seen flaunting the latest addition to her wardrobe. The video was captioned:
"Making that ROTY title official with @abbode"
Fans praised Sims after she received the 'most deserving award' for her appearance in the 2024 issue of the fashion magazine.
Brooks Koepka cheers for his wife Jena Sims as she celebrates two years with SI Swimsuit
Jena Sims influencer reflected upon her journey with SI Swimsuit magazine in her second year. She recently wrote a detailed Instagram post and posted her favourite pictures from the magazine photoshoot. Mentioning the hard work she put in this year, Sims went on to describe how the fashion magazine was beyond 'just girls in bikinis'.
She also added how she was inspired by all the other models featured in the issue and thanked the editor, MJ Day and the entire SI Swimsuit team.
Her husband, Brooks Koepka did not waste any time cheering for his wife for her achievement and wrote in the comment section:
"Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama 🔥."
Koepka was last seen in action at the ongoing 2025 PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. After he shot a four-over-par 75 in round one and a five-over-par 76 in round two, the LIV golfer failed to make the cut at the second major of the season.
Notably, the three-time PGA Championship winner also missed the cut at the Masters tournament in Augusta last month.
Eight of the 16 LIV golfers who have made the cut at the ongoing PGA Championship are Bryson DeChambeau, Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, and Richard Bland.