Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims flaunts her abs in a ‘ballerina’ swimsuit

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims recently shared her picture in a 'ballerina' swimsuit on her social media handle ahead of the last event of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Saturday. The model and actress was recently featured in the popular fashion magazine for the second time this year.

Ad

Sims also won the Rookie of the Year award for her debut in the magazine in 2024. Since the launch event of the 2025 issue of the SI Swimsuit in New York on May 16, Sims has been occupied with different celebrations with the magazine.

Following the SI Swimsuit Social Club gathering in Manhattan, Jena Sims dressed up for the final event. She posted pictures on her Instagram stories, displaying her abs, and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Last day best day!! @si_swimsuit."

The model tagged the Vietnamese luxury fashion brand, Cong Tri in her story, as she flaunted one of their creations. Sims shared another picture expressing how she felt in the outfit:

"I feel like a ballerina in this 🩰"

Jena Sims' Instagram stories - Source - via @jenamsims on Instagram

In her earlier Instagram story, Jena Sims displayed a T-shirt with her latest title of Rookie of the Year stitched onto it. In a video shared via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Instagram page, the fashion influencer was seen flaunting the latest addition to her wardrobe. The video was captioned:

Ad

"Making that ROTY title official with @abbode"

Jena Sims on Si Swimsuit's story - Source- via @si_swimsuit on Instagram

Fans praised Sims after she received the 'most deserving award' for her appearance in the 2024 issue of the fashion magazine.

Ad

Brooks Koepka cheers for his wife Jena Sims as she celebrates two years with SI Swimsuit

Jena Sims influencer reflected upon her journey with SI Swimsuit magazine in her second year. She recently wrote a detailed Instagram post and posted her favourite pictures from the magazine photoshoot. Mentioning the hard work she put in this year, Sims went on to describe how the fashion magazine was beyond 'just girls in bikinis'.

Ad

She also added how she was inspired by all the other models featured in the issue and thanked the editor, MJ Day and the entire SI Swimsuit team.

Ad

Her husband, Brooks Koepka did not waste any time cheering for his wife for her achievement and wrote in the comment section:

"Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama 🔥."

Koepka was last seen in action at the ongoing 2025 PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. After he shot a four-over-par 75 in round one and a five-over-par 76 in round two, the LIV golfer failed to make the cut at the second major of the season.

Ad

Brooks Koepka at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

Notably, the three-time PGA Championship winner also missed the cut at the Masters tournament in Augusta last month.

Eight of the 16 LIV golfers who have made the cut at the ongoing PGA Championship are Bryson DeChambeau, Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, and Richard Bland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More