Jena Sims shares 3-word message with 326K IG followers after bagging an award for 2024 SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Model and philanthropist Jena Sims was honored with the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year award during the launch event for the 2025 issue on May 16. The announcement was made by SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Sims, who debuted in the magazine's 2024 edition after co-winning the 2023 Swim Search, shared her excitement. She posted a video on Instagram - where she has 326K followers - showing off her trophy with a caption:

"I wasn't dreaming!!"

Jena Sims with her Swimsuit Rookie of the Year award

She wore an all-black outfit to the event, pairing a polo T-shirt with knit shorts and sheer black tights, as she headed to the SI Swimsuit Social Club.

The SI Swimsuit Instagram account also shared the news, writing:

"Serving looks and taking titles @jenasims is your 2024 #SISwimsuit Rookie of the year."

Sims reacted to the post:

"I’m still speechless tbh"

As she received her award for 2024, Jena Sims' latest work with the magazine is already out. Her 2025 Swimsuit photoshoot, photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda, was posted on Instagram.

Sims shared a carousel of eight bikini photos along with behind-the-scenes clips. In her caption, she reflected on her journey and the work that went into her second year with SI Swimsuit:

“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team

Her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka, also showed support in the comments:

"Luckiest guy in the world! Go off mama 🔥."

Koepka reposted one of her photos on Instagram story as well.

Jena Sims maintains fitness despite her busy schedule

Despite her packed calendar, Jena Sims has stayed committed to her fitness routine.

On Thursdaya, May 15, she reshared a workout video originally posted by her trainer, Olivia Figueroa. Sims was seen doing semi-lunge medicine ball twists, a workout that improves core strength, rotation and balance. She wore a black sports bra and high-waisted leggings during the session.

In 2023, Jena Sims had credited her fit physique to F45, a high-intensity 45-minute workout class that features loud, energizing music. She called it one of her go-to fitness routines.

Sims also provided a glimpse into her personal escape from the busy world. She posted a dimly lit mirror selfie from what looked like a cozy bathroom, captioning it as her 'fav lil hideway in the city":

