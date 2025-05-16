Jena Sims shares GWRM post with 326K IG followers as she bags a major award

Model and actress Jena Sims asked her fans to join her as she got ready to win an award for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Sims donned a golden slit dress at the launch of the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue on May 16.

The American model debuted on the fashion magazine last year and was featured again this year. At the launch event, Sims was presented the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year 2024 award by the editor-in-chief of the magazine, MJ Day.

Jena Sims with MJ Day at the Launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

The fashion influencer shared a 'GWRM' or 'Get Ready with Me' video on her Instagram. The video gave her 326K followers a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes before she headed to the red carpet of the magazine launch event in New York. Sims captioned her post:

"GRWM to win Rookie of the YEAR!!! @si_swimsuit"

Sims was also tagged in a post via SI Swimsuit announcing her as the award winner. She reacted to the moment in the comment section saying:

"I’m still speechless tbh"

Layna Finau, her friend and PGA Tour player Tony Finau's wife, cheered for the model as she wrote:

"You go Queeeen!!! 👏❤️🔥"

Jena Sims' and Layna Finau's comments Source - via Instagram @si_swimsuit

Sims worked with various models while she shot for the SI Swimsuit magazine in Bermuda including one of the cover girls, Lauren Chan. This year's cover was graced by actress Salma Hayek Pinault, influencer Olivia Dunne, along with the model and entrepreneur Lauren Chan.

Jena Sims celebrated her second Mother's Day with her husband Brooks Koepka

The Koepka family spent the day out on the Mother's day at the Juno Beach in Florida. Jena Sims, along with her husband and LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka and their son Crew were seen enjoying the day on the beach in her recent post. The social media influencer compiled a 'day in her life' in the video which she captioned:

"Best Mother’s Day 💞"

Jena Sims narrated the video throughout and mentioned how she enjoys her morning duties as a mother, even on the Mother's day. She lauded her husband for the gifts and surprises and shared how her two boys spoiled her.

Sims and the family headed to Charlotte the same day for the second Major of the year.

Brooks Koepka is currently in Charlotte competing at the PGA Championship. The LIV golfer has won the Major title thrice so far- 2018, 2019 and in 2023. While he's claimed two U.S Open titles in 2017 and 2018, he's yet to win the Masters Tournament and The Open Championship.

In the first round, Koepka shot a four-over-par score of 75.

