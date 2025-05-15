Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims gets back to the grind after new Sports Illustrated shoot release

Jena Sims was featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the second time. Following the magazine’s release, the LIV Golf star’s wife shared a post on Instagram, sharing that she resumed her normal activities.

Ad

Sims is married to the five-time LIV Golf winner and major champion Brooks Koepka. She is also an actress and a philanthropist who founded Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization.

The 36-year-old American model made her initial Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024. After being featured in the magazine for a second time, she headed to the gym and shared a video where she was seen working out. She had a workout session with a fitness influencer, Olivia Figueroa, who recorded her as she exercised her back using arm rows.

Ad

Trending

Figueroa posted the video with the caption:

“Weee back @jenamsims”

Jena Sims then shared it in her story.

Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram story_Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims Brooks Koepka’s wife

In the video, Jena Sims donned a white and grey workout set paired with multi-colored Nike sneakers.

Ad

Earlier on, Sims shared pictures from her Sports Illustrated photo shoot, saying that she worked hard to make the collaboration a success. She captioned the post:

“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them.”

Ad

Ad

Sims further stated that she has never felt “more happy, settled, and confident” in her life. In the post’s comment section, her ever-supportive husband, Brooks Koepka, congratulated her on the achievement and called himself the “luckiest guy in the world.”

Jena Sims shares outfit inspirations for the PGA Championship

The second major championship of the year kicks off at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 15, and Jena Sims’ husband, Brooks Koepka, is in the field. Ahead of the tournament, she shared a post on Instagram giving her followers outfit inspirations for the prestigious event. The post was captioned:

Ad

“Florals for the Spring Major @pgachampionship 💐🌷🌼”

In the video, the actress showed off a white two-piece outfit with statement silver buttons, followed by a black and white romper, which she paired with white sneakers. She showed off more outfits, including a white floral mini dress, a black dress with cutouts, and a bright multicolored dress.

Take a look at the video:

Notably, Sims’ husband has won the PGA Championship three times. He lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2018, 2019, and 2023. He is also the LIV Golf player who has had the most victories in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More