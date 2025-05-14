Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, was part of a recent PGA Tour WAGS outing held ahead of the PGA Championship. After the event, she shared a post on social media detailing exciting moments from the hangout with her fellow WAGS.

Sims is a beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. A model, actress, and entrepreneur, she owns Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization founded in 2005. Sims has starred in several recognizable films and TV shows, including Vampire Diaries and Attack of the 50-foot Cheerleader.

On Tuesday, May 13, Jena Sims shared videos and pictures from her outing with the PGA Tour WAGS. Some attendees included Alayna Finau (Tony Finau’s wife), JuJu Chan (Sahith Theegala’s girlfriend), and Presleigh Schultz (Akshay Bhatia’s fiancée). In a video shared by Sims, the ladies can be seen holding colorful flower bouquets and talking to each other at the event. She captioned it:

“The girls were girling @laynafinau, @jujurchan, @titihellema @lresleihht”

Take a look at Jena Sims’ post here:

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story (Source: Instagram/@jenamsims)

In a separate video, Jena Sims captured a sign at the event's venue which read: “Fore the girls.” She captioned the video:

“Always 😉”

Here’s a look:

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The event was held at James + Joy, a boutique that offers a range of products, from baby clothes to toys and accessories. Sims shared a “Crew clothing haul” from the event, detailing what she had bought for her one-year-old son from the boutique. She hilariously told her followers not to ask how much she had spent on the new items for Crew.

Still taken from Sims' Instagram Story (Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims)

Sims, who married LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka in 2022, gave birth to her first son, Crew, in 2023.

Jena Sims shared how she spent the “best Mother’s Day”

On Mother’s Day (May 11), Jena Sims shared a short vlog on Instagram detailing how she spent her day. She said she woke up before her son Crew, which “never happens.” She had a shower and got ready for the day. Her post was captioned:

“The Best Mother’s Day 💞”

After her shower, the American model donned a shirt from Hot Moms Club, a product line from her latest fashion collaboration with BFFS & Babes. She spoke about some of the little joys of motherhood, such as seeing how her baby gets excited to see her in the morning.

In the next part of her Mother’s Day vlog, Jena Sims showed some of the gifts Brooks Koepka gave her, including a Starbucks coffee drink and a bouquet of red roses. The LIV Golf star further treated her by taking her to her favorite restaurant before visiting the beach.

At the end of the vlog, Sims revealed that they had taken off for the PGA Championship, the long-awaited second major tournament of the year.

