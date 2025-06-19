Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims opens up on her "love hate relationship" with Oura Ring

Fashion influencer Jena Sims recently opened up about her love-hate relationship with her latest accessory. The model and influencer was last seen in Oakmont cheering for her husband, Brooks Koepka, at the 2025 U.S. Open. While Koepka was on top of his game and finished in T12, Jena Sims was on point with her fashion game throughout the week.
In her latest Instagram story, Sims shared a video showing off her newest accessory, Oura Ring, and how she styles it. Oura, a smart ring by a Finnish company, monitors an individual's well-being by tracking their activity and sleep throughout the day. It also offers insights to improve overall health using the data collected.
Jena Sims compiled multiple ways to style the smart ring in the video altogether. The fashion influencer captioned the video:
"How I style my Oura ring to look less 'Oura Ringy'."
"In a real love hate relationship with this thing..."
"(All stacker rings I found on Amazon)."
The model also flaunted the fresh addition to her bracelet collection at the U.S. Open, as she rocked the golf tee bracelets from Ruvido. Sims promoted the brand's accessory line with a promo code that was active only during a major tournament.
Jena Sims' fashion sense 'outshines' at Oakmont during the 2025 U.S. Open
Brooks Koepka's comeback performance may have been a highlight at the third major of the year, but Sims' fashion game was one of the talking points off the golf course. After missing the cut at the Masters and the PGA Championship earlier this year, Koepka carded a 6-over par score of 286 to finish in a seven-way tie for 12th at the U.S. Open.
Jena Sims shared a series of pictures from her time at the Oakmont Country Club, in which she flaunted multiple avatars. In the post, the model was seen rocking a white tank top on striped pink shorts along with a bucket hat to complete the look. While she rocked different swimsuits, the 36-year-old model showed off her SI Swimsuit's 'Rookie of the Year' title on a cropped tie-dye T-shirt.
The post was in collaboration with DIFF Eyewear, with Sims pairing their sunglasses with her wide range of outfits. She captioned the post:
"The sun can’t outshine me. 🕶️☀️ JENA40 for 40% off @diffeyewear ❣️ #DIFFpartner."
The American model appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine for the second straight year and won the 'Rookie of the Year' for her appearance last year. In addition, Jena Sims walked the Miami Swim Week runway in May along with fellow models who graced the 2025 issue of the American fashion magazine.