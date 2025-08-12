Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims poses in all-green swimsuit ahead of upcoming collection restock

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims collaborated with Lain Snow to create a line of golf-inspired bathing suit collection. She shared a picture on Instagram, showing off a swimsuit design due to be restocked in the upcoming collection.In Sims’ latest Instagram post, she posed by a poolside, dressed in a two-piece green swimsuit. The swimwear featured bold white hem lines and a unique golf tee-inspired print.The post’s caption read,“Mood when you hear the @jenamsims collection is restocking one last time Friday noon EST! ⛳️ immediate shipment!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe five-time major champion's wife also shared more posts on her Instagram story, saying that dresses and swimwears will be available for children. She posted a picture of her two-year-old son, Crew, wearing a pair of swim shorts in a Magnilia Lane-inspired print, writing,“Each of my golf prints are also restocking in kids sizes as well 💞💞💞💞 @lainsnow.”Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsIn the next post, the model shared a picture of herself at Augusta National Golf Club, posing near the iconic green-and-white umbrellas. She wore a dress in the Magnilia print and posed while holding a cup of coffee.The post’s caption read:“That’s the Magnilia Lane inspired print 😉 @lainsnow. Dresses coming back too!”Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsBesides being a fashion influencer with over 330,000 Instagram followers, Jena Sims is also a model. She was recently featured on the cover of Modern Luxury Palm Beach magazine, modeling for the luxury lifestyle brand, BuDhaGirl.The 36-year-old actress wore an emerald green armless dress to grace the magazine’s cover. She was captured holding an ethereal pose as she showed off a stack of gold bangles, which she paired with bold green earrings.Image taken via Sims’ Instagram Page _ Sourcw: Instagram/@jenamsimsSims also rocked other looks for the photoshoot, which took place at the luxurious The Brazilian Court Hotel. For one look, she wore an orange and pink ombre dress paired with orange jewelry, and for another, she rocked a silver sequin dress.Jena Sims documents her European summer trip in travel guideThis summer, Jena Sims spent four weeks exploring five European countries with her family. She documented her trip in pictures, videos, and a newly released exclusive guide with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.The fashion influencer visited Bolgheri in Italy, which is popular for being home to the first Super Tuscan wine. She enjoyed a private wine tasting at Ca’Marcanda winery and had a romantic lunch at Osteria del Tasso, a restaurant she described as “picturesque.”Jena Sims indulged in several other fun activities, such as truffle hunting and nature walks, and had more wine and olive oil tastings. She also visited the historic leaning tower of Pisa and enjoyed an Andrea Bocelli concert before heading home.