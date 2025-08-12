  • home icon
  Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims poses in all-green swimsuit ahead of upcoming collection restock

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims poses in all-green swimsuit ahead of upcoming collection restock

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:26 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims - Image Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims collaborated with Lain Snow to create a line of golf-inspired bathing suit collection. She shared a picture on Instagram, showing off a swimsuit design due to be restocked in the upcoming collection.

In Sims’ latest Instagram post, she posed by a poolside, dressed in a two-piece green swimsuit. The swimwear featured bold white hem lines and a unique golf tee-inspired print.

The post’s caption read,

“Mood when you hear the @jenamsims collection is restocking one last time Friday noon EST! ⛳️ immediate shipment!!”
The five-time major champion's wife also shared more posts on her Instagram story, saying that dresses and swimwears will be available for children. She posted a picture of her two-year-old son, Crew, wearing a pair of swim shorts in a Magnilia Lane-inspired print, writing,

“Each of my golf prints are also restocking in kids sizes as well 💞💞💞💞 @lainsnow.”
Still taken from Jena Sims&rsquo; Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In the next post, the model shared a picture of herself at Augusta National Golf Club, posing near the iconic green-and-white umbrellas. She wore a dress in the Magnilia print and posed while holding a cup of coffee.

The post’s caption read:

“That’s the Magnilia Lane inspired print 😉 @lainsnow. Dresses coming back too!”
Still taken from Jena Sims&rsquo; Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Besides being a fashion influencer with over 330,000 Instagram followers, Jena Sims is also a model. She was recently featured on the cover of Modern Luxury Palm Beach magazine, modeling for the luxury lifestyle brand, BuDhaGirl.

The 36-year-old actress wore an emerald green armless dress to grace the magazine’s cover. She was captured holding an ethereal pose as she showed off a stack of gold bangles, which she paired with bold green earrings.

Image taken via Sims&rsquo; Instagram Page _ Sourcw: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image taken via Sims’ Instagram Page _ Sourcw: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims also rocked other looks for the photoshoot, which took place at the luxurious The Brazilian Court Hotel. For one look, she wore an orange and pink ombre dress paired with orange jewelry, and for another, she rocked a silver sequin dress.

Jena Sims documents her European summer trip in travel guide

This summer, Jena Sims spent four weeks exploring five European countries with her family. She documented her trip in pictures, videos, and a newly released exclusive guide with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The fashion influencer visited Bolgheri in Italy, which is popular for being home to the first Super Tuscan wine. She enjoyed a private wine tasting at Ca’Marcanda winery and had a romantic lunch at Osteria del Tasso, a restaurant she described as “picturesque.”

Jena Sims indulged in several other fun activities, such as truffle hunting and nature walks, and had more wine and olive oil tastings. She also visited the historic leaning tower of Pisa and enjoyed an Andrea Bocelli concert before heading home.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

