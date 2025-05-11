Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims’ pregnant swimsuit photo resurfaces as SI celebrates Mother’s Day

On Sunday, May 11, the world celebrated Mother's Day, and Jena Sims received a heartfelt greeting from American Magazine Sports Illustrated. The veteran golfer Brooks Koepka's wife has been the face of SI Swimsuit, working with them even while pregnant with her first child, Crew Sims Koepka.

SI Swimsuit praised all of their models who became mothers and continued to walk the stage for them. Jena Sims, who participated in a number of shows while pregnant, was clearly one of the mothers they thanked.

The Magazine shared some old pictures of 'incredible moms' on their Instagram page and even wrote a heartfelt caption on the post that read:

"Today we celebrate the incredible moms who inspire us with every pose, every step, and every story by looking back at some of #SISwimsuit’s most memorable and monumental moments."

Jena Sims uploaded a portion of the post on her Instagram Story. While she did not include a caption in the article, it is assumed that she grew emotional upon seeing the post. Here's a glance at her Instagram Story:

Sims' IG story about SI's Mother's Day post (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Sims also offered a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration, highlighting how Brooks Koepka and Crew Sims Koepka went to great lengths for her. The family spent the day in Juno Beach, and Sims even said that the Juno Beach Cafe is one of her favourite places. Here's her Instagram story for the cafe:

Sims' Mother's Day sneak peek (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Sims has a long history with Sports Illustrated. The model applied for the SI Swimsuit search three times and eventually got selected in 2023.

International model promotes Jena Sims' new merchandise

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims and her new 'Hot Moms Club' have been making waves for a while now. The model announced on Instagram about the new project she has been working on recently. This is a club for all the mothers who balance their careers and their children's needs. Sims even collaborated with brand BFFs and BABEs to create personalized merchandise for the new group.

The club's merchandise was recently released on the brand's official website, and international model and actress Ashley Gatlin Rizer reacted to it. Rizer shared an Instagram story about Jena Sims' club merchandise, along with a message for all the mothers that read:

"To all the moms out there, spoil yourself! You deserve it."

Sims also reshared the story on her Instagram, and here's how it looks:

Sims reposted the IG story of Ashgat (Image Via: IG @jenamsims)

Aside from the $80 hoodie and $70 pullover featured in the story, the new club also offers hats, pacifiers, and other merchandise.

