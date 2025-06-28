Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims reveals why she skipped colorful nail art in latest post

Jena Sims recently treated herself to a fun self-care day at the nail salon. Afterwards, she showed her new nail art to her Instagram followers, explaining why she opted for a plain option and not a colorful design.

Sims is a beauty pageant title-holder who won the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and the Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. A fashion influencer, actress, and entrepreneur, she is married to five-time major champion Brooks Koepka and they have a son together.

On Friday, June 27, the American actress shared that she was going on a "nail date" with a close friend of hers. After the nail appointment, she recorded a video of the new set– a classy plain french tip design with a light pink base. In the caption, she explained that opted for a plain set because she didn’t want to get tired of it quickly.

“Couldn’t bring myself to commit to colors because I fear I’ll get sick of it for a month so I still had fun with it. Compromise 🙃”

Ahead of her nail appointment, Jena Sims shared four colorful french tip nail designs on her Instagram story. She also put up a poll asking her fans if she should keep it plain or go with a colorful design.

“I wanna do French but my intrusive thoughts are trying to win… do fun or stick with regular? They gotta last me a while.”

40% of Jena Sims’ fans voted that she should stick with “pretty” french tip nails. On the other hand, 60% voted for a colorful design. Going against the odds, she chose a plain design. Her friend similarly opted for a plain french tip design, but chose a length shorter than Sims’.

Jena Sims shares how she leveled up her skincare ahead of SI Swimsuit Swim Week

This year, Jena Sims walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway for the third time during Swim Week. She shared a video recorded ahead of the event and captioned it

“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready!”

In the video, Jena Sims shared that she visited her skin care specialist and underwent an intensive skin prep session using Radiesse lidocaine injectable dermal fillers. She also revealed that after she used the regenerative bio stimulator, she had firmer and tighter skin that felt hydrated and more plump.

The LIV Golf star's wife hit the 2025 Swim Week runway in several stunning swimsuits, including a red and white polka dotted set and a colorful one-piece. She made her debut on the runway in 2023 when she was seven months pregnant with her son, Crew.

