Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims rocks $84 leopard-print dress in latest IG post

Jena Sims, married to five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, is a fashion influencer and an actress. She recently shared a new look with her 336,000 Instagram followers, showing off a stylish leopard-print dress.Sims shared a six-slide post posing in the Superdown Megan Maxi Dress from the popular clothing brand Revolve. The dress, which costs $84 (via the brand's official website), featured a bold leopard print and pink floral designs. She completed the look with stud earrings, a double-layered necklace, and a pair of gold sandals.The post’s caption read:“A leopard can’t change its spots 🐆🌸” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims, who spent most of her summer in Europe, also recently shared different looks from her vacation. Last week, she posted a 19-slide picture carousel on Instagram from her time in Tuscany.In one slide, the fashion influencer posed in a green and white top while enjoying a bottle of wine at dinner. In another slide, she sported a two-piece blue and white outfit while posing in front of a natural landscape on the hills of Tuscany. She wrote in the caption:“Excellent use of free will: going to Tuscany on a tournament week 😏👋🏻Image via Jena Sims' Instagram Page/@jenamsimsThe LIV Golf star's wife embarked on different exciting adventures in Italy, which she documented through pictures and videos. She visited a winery, stayed at a beach house, and spent time walking down the streets and taking in the sights and sounds of the city.Jena Sims shares behind-the-scenes pictures from the Happy Gilmore 2 setThe highly anticipated sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2 was released on July 25 on Netflix. Several stars made cameos in the movie, including Jena Sims, whose appearance remained a secret until its release date.Sims shared pictures from her time on the Happy Gilmore 2 set, urging her followers to watch the film. Her post’s caption read:“Can’t believe I was able to keep a secret this long… Happy Gilmore 2 out now on @netflix ⛳️🐊😜”In the first slide, the American actress was captured posing in front of her trailer in an all-white ensemble. In another, she showed the welcome note she received from the movie’s travel department when she arrived in New Jersey to film. The note read:“Welcome to New Jersey! We are so excited for you to join the Happy Gilmore 2 family! We hope you had a safe flight and enjoy your stay. - Travel Dept.”Image via Sims' Instagram page/@jenamsimsJena Sims was joined by several other notable stars in Happy Gilmore 2, including her husband, Brooks Koepka, who played himself. The star-studded cast also featured World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau, and Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.