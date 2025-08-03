Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims rocks $84 leopard-print dress in latest IG post

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 03, 2025 01:01 GMT
2024 Toronto International Film Festival - &quot;Nutcrackers&quot; Premiere - Source: Getty
Jena Sims, married to five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, is a fashion influencer and an actress. She recently shared a new look with her 336,000 Instagram followers, showing off a stylish leopard-print dress.

Sims shared a six-slide post posing in the Superdown Megan Maxi Dress from the popular clothing brand Revolve. The dress, which costs $84 (via the brand's official website), featured a bold leopard print and pink floral designs. She completed the look with stud earrings, a double-layered necklace, and a pair of gold sandals.

The post’s caption read:

“A leopard can’t change its spots 🐆🌸”
Jena Sims, who spent most of her summer in Europe, also recently shared different looks from her vacation. Last week, she posted a 19-slide picture carousel on Instagram from her time in Tuscany.

In one slide, the fashion influencer posed in a green and white top while enjoying a bottle of wine at dinner. In another slide, she sported a two-piece blue and white outfit while posing in front of a natural landscape on the hills of Tuscany.

She wrote in the caption:

“Excellent use of free will: going to Tuscany on a tournament week 😏👋🏻
Image via Jena Sims&#039; Instagram Page/@jenamsims
The LIV Golf star's wife embarked on different exciting adventures in Italy, which she documented through pictures and videos. She visited a winery, stayed at a beach house, and spent time walking down the streets and taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

Jena Sims shares behind-the-scenes pictures from the Happy Gilmore 2 set

The highly anticipated sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2 was released on July 25 on Netflix. Several stars made cameos in the movie, including Jena Sims, whose appearance remained a secret until its release date.

Sims shared pictures from her time on the Happy Gilmore 2 set, urging her followers to watch the film. Her post’s caption read:

“Can’t believe I was able to keep a secret this long… Happy Gilmore 2 out now on @netflix ⛳️🐊😜”

In the first slide, the American actress was captured posing in front of her trailer in an all-white ensemble. In another, she showed the welcome note she received from the movie’s travel department when she arrived in New Jersey to film. The note read:

“Welcome to New Jersey! We are so excited for you to join the Happy Gilmore 2 family! We hope you had a safe flight and enjoy your stay. - Travel Dept.”
Image via Sims&#039; Instagram page/@jenamsims
Jena Sims was joined by several other notable stars in Happy Gilmore 2, including her husband, Brooks Koepka, who played himself. The star-studded cast also featured World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau, and Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy.

