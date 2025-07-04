Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims says son Crew will outdo her as she posts adorable video from Portugal

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims are on vacation in Portugal. Sims has shared various Instagram stories from this trip, as well as a post with 20 photos. The model shared another glimpse into their trip, this time showing what their kid, Crew, has been up to on the journey. She posted an Instagram video suggesting that Crew was always up for an adventure.

On July 4, Jena Sims uploaded this reel to her account. The one-year-old Crew could be seen walking throughout various locales visited by the family during their trip to Portugal. She claimed that the reel was from the perspective of Crew, who was looking for the best Chicken Tender in Portugal because his parents never stopped traveling. The annotation on the reel read:

"POV: Your parents didn't stop travelling when they had you, so now you're on a mission to find the best chicken tender in Portugal."

In the caption of this reel, Jena Sims also claimed that after growing up, Crew would surely travel a lot more than her. The caption read:

"Crew’s gonna have more passport stamps than me 🛫🍗"

According to Sims' recent post, the family has visited numerous locations throughout Portugal. These places include beaches, cafes, terrains, swimming pools, and many others.

ESPN legend discusses his horrible experience with Jena Sims

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

The renowned reporter, Joe Buck, has covered many significant moments in sports history, but there was one time when his tongue slipped. Joe Buck incorrectly referred to Brooks Koepka's girlfriend at the time, Jena Sims, by a different name during the 2017 US Open. He called Sims as Becky Edwards (Koepka's ex).

In the recent episode of The JustIn Time Podcast, Buck stated:

"I had that same thing happen to me a couple times. … That same thing happened to me with Brooks Koepka and getting the wrong name of his wrong girlfriend, and that was on a note card from a guy who helped me countless times.

"During that week of the U.S. Open, making me appear way smarter than I actually am or way more well-read or way more well-versed in the PGA Tour than I otherwise would have been, and he handed me a card with the wrong name on there, I read the card and then, [Brad] Faxon corrected and said, no, that's his new girlfriend, Jena Sims, I felt, that I was sick about."

Following this occurrence, Buck claimed that FOX Golf received a lot of reaction from fans. He even remarked that it was a really embarrassing and foolish experience for him.

