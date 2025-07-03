"Ain’t no way those are their kids" - NFL fans react as Joe Buck and Jim Nantz step out for golf outing with their sons

Joe Buck and Jim Nantz are two of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting, serving as ESPN and CBS's lead voices, respectively. The pair, who have become experts at conveying the emotion of the moment, took a break from broadcasting on Wednesday.

A video that has gone viral on social media showed Buck and his son playing golf alongside Nantz and his son. Some X fans have commented on the video, with some saying that the kids, who are probably preteens, look more like the grandchildren of the 56-year-old Buck and the 66-year-old Nantz than they do children.

"They are so old, will they be around to watch them graduate?!" one fan commented.

"Ain’t no way those are their kids…maybe grandkids lol," another fan said.

"I find it so weird when dudes their age have kids. Like, 'Hey dad you coming to my HS graduation?' 'I'll see if I can get out of the nursing home,'" another fan said.

"How old are these guys? What number side were the kids born from?" another fan asked.

"Those 2 old guys have pre-teen kids?!?" one other fan said.

Some other fans praised the broadcasters as two of the best around.

"Two iconic sports voices," one fan commented.

"I will take this. Thanks for sharing Ari! Two goats at their profession," another fan said.

Joe Buck and Jim Nantz among the best-paid sports broadcasters

Jim Nantz has been a CBS broadcaster for about four decades. In January, he achieved a significant milestone by being the first announcer in the organization to call 500 NFL games. According to the New York Post, he inked his most recent contract with CBS in 2021, which pays up to $10.5 million a year.

While Nantz's annual salary comes in behind some other prominent NFL broadcasters, Joe Buck's $15 million per year contract with ESPN puts him among the top-10 best-paid broadcasters in US Sports, according to Front Office Sports.

Buck became the youngest person to call an NFL regular-season game in 1994, at 25. He remained with Fox Sports until 2021. He joined Troy Aikman in the Monday Night Football calling booth in 2022, marking the beginning of his career with ESPN.

At the top of the US Sports highest-paid broadcasters’ list is Tom Brady, who signed a staggering $375 million, 10-year deal with Fox Sports shortly after he called time on his successful playing career.

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

