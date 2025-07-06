  • home icon
  Golf
  Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares new 'obsession' amid a family vacation in Portugal

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 06, 2025 14:37 GMT
Victoria
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 - Source: Getty

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims are enjoying some family time in Portugal. In recent days, she has also shared numerous photographs from the trip on her Instagram posts and stories. On July 6, the model shared a pair of stories on how she discovered a new obsession while traveling in Portugal.

Sims' initial story featured her recent visit to a pool in Portugal, where she spent some quality time. She even shared a story about the scenery near the pool, along with a drink she was having.

Jena Sims showing off the scenery near her pool (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Following that, Sims posted another story about her swimwear. She wore a green top and bottom from Montce Swim.

Still taken from Sims&#039; Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)
Following this, Jena Sims also shared how the pool looked at this place. Interestingly, it was also green in color, which coincidentally matched with her outfit on that day. In the caption of the story, she mentioned that she was enamored with green tiles. The caption read:

"Obsessed with these green tiles."
Still taken from Sims&#039; Instagram story (Image Credit: @jenamsims)
The 36-year-old also posted a large 20-photo post on Instagram. This post summarizes her first few days in Portugal. The post highlighted the time the family spent there by visiting beaches, terrains, cafes, etc. In the post, Brooks Koepka and his one-year-old son, Crew, were also seen sharing some quality father-son time.

Jena Sims displays her $1100+

PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims showed her fans new outfits she created by combining different items on several occasions. She did it again during her trip to Portugal. Initially, she showcased her entire beaded outfit on her Instagram story while also wishing her fans a happy Fourth of July. Later, she received a big response from fans for the dress, prompting her to give the link.

Sims even wrote a caption on her Instagram story about the attention she received from followers for this outfit, as well as how much she adored this company. The caption read:

"Yall went wild over this coverup! Here ya go! Love this brand."

This outfit featured a Poisson Crochet Wrap Miniskirt ($285) and a Poisson Crochet Crop Top ($275). She paired it with the Poisson Crochet Convertible Skirt ($595) and Ginger Terry Top ($210). The model included a link to each of these gowns on her Instagram story.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

