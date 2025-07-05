Jena Sims rocks $1100+ outfit, which made her followers "go wild" during her vacation in Portugal

Jena Sims and her family are on a family trip to Portugal. She has shared several Instagram stories and posts from the vacation, and recently she provided an update on it. The model uploaded a dress combo she prepared for her to wear on the beach in Portugal.

Jena Sims shared an Instagram story on July 5 in her blue dress. She even told her fans how much she adored this brand and included a link to her look. The caption stated:

"Yall went wild over this coverup! Here ya go! Love this brand."

Jena Sims showing off her dress (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Sims wore a Poisson Crochet Wrap Miniskirt ($285) and a Poisson Crochet Crop Top ($275). She combined it with the Poisson Crochet Convertible Skirt ($595) and the Ginger Terry Top ($210).

Aside from this look, Jena Sims also shared some stories about her time at the beach. In one of the stories, she used the caption:

"Get a marine layer today"

Jena Sims' Instagram story on July 4 (Image Credit: Instagram @jenamsims)

Recently, Sims also uploaded a 20-image Instagram collage, detailing all of the places the family visited during the first few days of their trip.

Jena Sims says Crew will outdo his parents in the future

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims has always viewed her kid as a source of strength rather than a challenge. When she was pregnant, she felt proud of her body for going through such a transformation and experiencing the miracle of birth while on the SI Swimsuit team. Crew, who will soon be two years old, was also on the Portugal trip with his parents, and Sims recently gave her perspective.

On July 4, Sims posted an Instagram video of Crew during the trip. The tiny child was simply having fun, while his mother believed that he was searching for the best Chicken Tender in Portugal. The caption for this reel stated:

"POV: Your parents didn't stop travelling when they had you, so now you're on a mission to find the best chicken tender in Portugal."

Aside from that, in the caption of the video, Sims stated that when Crew grows up, he will undoubtedly explore the world more than his parents would. The caption read:

"Crew’s gonna have more passport stamps than me 🛫🍗"

The reel has received a positive response from fans, with over 40,000 views in the first 24 hours.

