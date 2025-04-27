Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims wears $350 sweater to support husband at LIV Mexico

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, showcased her love for a good pun on social media. Known for her fashion sense, she wore a $350 sweater from Revolve on her Instagram story.

Koepka is currently competing in the LIV Golf Mexico City event at the Club de Golf Chapultepec. Sims, who is regularly seen in the stands cheering for the golfer, showed her support to her husband ahead of the final round of the event.

The social media personality opted for a golf themed sweater from Revolve and paired it with light blue jorts and a green cap. The cap was from her latest launch Hot Moms Club in collaboration with BFFs and Babes - a handmade personalized design brand.

Sims showed off the look on her Instagram story on Sunday, April 27. While the model had provided a link to the sweater in her Instagram story, she mentioned that the jeans were from Vici Collection.

She captioned the story with a double entendre, writing:

"serving c***ry club"

Image via @jenamsims

In the run up to the 2025 Masters, Jena Sims, had started a series of 30 days of golf outfits wherein she styled golf themed outfits for around a month. She sported some stylish outfits at The Masters this year.

She was seen wearing a blue and white striped cutout outfit with a pink border, as well as a black Nike sweatshirt with a white skirt. In the latter look, the sweatshirt bore a picture of a golfer in middle of a swing action, except the club was replaced with the iconic Nike swoosh.

Brooks Koepka failed make the cut at The Masters this year. The LIV Golf Mexico City event marked his first competitive appearance since the debacle at Augusta National two weeks back.

How has Brooks Koepka performed in the LIV Golf Mexico City event so far?

Brooks Koepka (Source: Imagn)

Heading into the final round of the LIV Golf Mexico City event, Brooks Koepka was placed T23.

He opened his campaign at the event with an eagle on the par-4 2nd hole. The ace golfer followed it with a birdie on the very next hole. He stumbled a bit after carding two bogeys on the par-4 5th hole and the par-4 11th hole. The Smash GC captain made a quick recovery with a birdie on the par-5 12th hole. He finished the day at 69 with one eagle, two birdies, and two bogeys in total.

In Round 2, Koepka posted three birdies and three bogeys to score 71. He is currently ranked 10th in the season-long standings with 42.80 points. His best finish came at Singapore this season where he ranked second behind Joaquin Niemann.

