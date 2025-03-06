Brooks Koepka's wife Jenna Sims has a "non-typical girls' night" involving hardcore workout

Jenna Sims, the wife of LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka and a popular American model, is known for sharing her regular workouts on Instagram. Sims shared a hardcore workout session where she was exercising with a few other women.

In her story, Brooks Koepka quoted:

“Not our typical girls’ night”

Jenna Sims and her 'not our typical girls night' (Credit: Jenna Sims' Instagram story @jenamsims)

In the quote, Sims referred to herself and the other women doing rigorous sit-ups. The story was originally posted by Olivia Figueroa, the founder of LivFitness.

Jenna Sims, who, according to celebritynetworth.com, has a net worth of $2 million, is known for her dedication to fitness. On March 3, Sims shared a photo with her ‘lil gym buddy.’ By “lil gym buddy,” she meant her baby boy, who could be seen at the gym early in the morning. Sims, who has 314K followers on Instagram, frequently shares personal life updates, including details about her husband, Brooks Koepka.

In another story on March 3, Sims shared details about her workout that day. She was wearing black exercise attire and was training her back, biceps and shoulders.

Jenna Sims and Brooks Koepka’s life together

Jenna Sims was born on Dec. 30, 1988. She's an actress and model. Sims has acted in several movies, with her most notable roles in Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and Three-Headed Shark Attack. She has also appeared in popular TV shows like Entourage, Dexter and One Tree Hill.

In April 2015, Brooks Koepka and Sims met at the Masters, the PGA major event. After dating for two years, they announced their relationship at the 2017 U.S. Open. That same year, in June, they made their first red carpet appearance at the ESPYS.

The couple got engaged in April 2021. The year 2022 was challenging for Brooks Koepka due to multiple injuries, but, in June 2022, he and Sims got married.

Brooks Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022, hence, he no longer plays many PGA Tour events. However, in 2023, he won the PGA Championship. While Koepka is busy playing in LIV Golf events worldwide, Sims, apart from modeling and intense workouts, is also involved in various charities.

As a social media influencer, Sims hosted a charity fundraiser for the unLIMBited Foundation. She and Koepka hosted this event alongside Global Medical, successfully raising $1,032,558 through ticket sales and auctions.

The unLIMBited Foundation is an organization that helps children with limb differences. The auction, hosted by Sims, featured 69 items across various categories, including sports, entertainment, finance and memorabilia.

Although this fund-raiser was hosted by the Koepka couple Brooks Koepka wasn't present at the event. Brooks Koepka was at Hong Kong where he was preparing for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025.

