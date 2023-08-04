Brooks Koepka stars at LIV Golf Greenbrier just days after his son Crew’s birth

On July 27, the reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims were blessed with their first child. Now, the champion golfer has arrived to West Virginia for the LIV Golf Greenbrier event.

With two events lined up in the next two weeks, the newly turned father, also the Smash GC Captain, is expected to have a 'nappy factor'. For those who don't know, it is a term often used in the game of golf when a golfer is expected or has recently become a father. It was coined by a famous golf writer, Keith Elliott, sometime around the late 1990s.

The newly turned dad, Brooks Koepka will be seen at LIV Golf Greenbrier, teeing off alongside Graeme McDowell and Patrick Reed on the second hole, at the Old White Golf Course on August 4, 2023.

The 'nappy factor' suggests that golfers tend to perform better after becoming parents, especially for the first time. The idea is that they feel less pressure on the field, knowing they have a little one waiting for them at home.

However, for Brooks Koepka, the term 'Pressure' seems missing from his dictionary. He really doesn't struggle, despite being under pressure. The evidence is his results in 2023, he has already won a LIV event at Orlando, a major tournament i.e., the PGA Championship, and multiple other staggering performances, including a T2 finish at Masters 2023.

"I can’t wait to get back and see him" - Brooks Koepka looks forward to meeting his first child after competing at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Although the five-time major champion's son came into the world six weeks earlier than expected. Both the mother, Jena Sims, and the child, Crew, are healthy. However, the little one did need monitoring due to early arrival.

As Brooks Koepka arrived at The Greenbrier, he spoke about the health of his family and said, as quoted by LIV Golf's official website,

"That’s all that matters."

Speaking about the feeling of becoming a father, Koepka said,

"It's crazy. It's pretty wild, that’s for sure. It's definitely different. Love the little guy. Honestly, I can't wait to get back and see him."

Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a series of Instagram stories that explained the entire course of events during the birth of their first child. As per one of her stories, it was on July 27, when Crew Sims Koeopka decided to come to the world. The text read:

"Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing us who's boss."

Screengrab via Jena Sims Instagram/@jenamsims

In another story, she thanked all the hospital staff and shared the time of birth of her first child, which was 8:31 pm. She also shared that after undergoing three hours of active labor, the doctors had to do a C-section.

Brooks Koepka married American actress and model Jena Sims on June 4, 2022, in Turks and Caicos. It was in May 2023, when the couple first announced expecting the birth of their first child.