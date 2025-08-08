Brooks Kopeka's wife Jena Sims shines in green outfit for Palm Beach Luxury lifestyle cover feature

Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, is an actress, model, and fashion influencer. She was recently featured on the cover of Palm Beach Luxury magazine in a stylish green outfit.Sims’ latest modeling stint for the magazine’s style issue showed her in different pieces from the luxury mindfulness brand, BuDhaGirl. For the cover page, she was dressed in a strapless green dress with bold gold and silver hand jewels. She styled her hair in a chic bun and held a regal pose for the picture.Palm Beach Luxury shared Sim’s photos on Instagram with the caption:“The Style Issue of Modern Luxury Palm Beach has arrived, spotlighting the trendsetters, tastemakers and trailblazers redefining what it means to live—and dress—with intention. Our radiant cover star, Jena Sims, stuns in BuDhaGirl, the mindful luxury brand founded by Jessica Jesse that transforms everyday accessories into meaningful rituals.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 36-year-old model showed off different looks for the magazine, trading the green outfit for a colorful, bright orange and yellow ombre piece, which she styled with matching jewelry. Her third look featured a silver sequin dress with silver hand bangles and bold matching earrings, while her fourth look comprised a bright pink dress with pink accessories.Jena Sims shared a video compilation showing behind-the-scenes from the photoshoot on her Instagram story. She was captured holding several poses in front of a pool, a fountain, and on a lounge chair.Still taken from Jena Sims’ Instagram story _ Image Source: Instagram/jenamsimsThe brand photoshoot was held at The Brazilian Court Hotel. Sims was photographed by popular photographer Maolurz and styled by the creative director and founder of BuDhaGirl, Jessica Jesse.Jena Sims gives her 'ultimate wine lovers guide' in latest SI Swimsuit releaseJena Sims spent four weeks in Europe this summer, embarking on different adventures with her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew. During an exclusive with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she spoke about her time in Europe and gave her ultimate travel guide for wine lovers.SI Swimsuit shared a post on Instagram, teasing the guide with the caption that read:&quot;@jenamsims just dropped the ultimate wine lovers guide to Italy’s dreamiest region - Tuscany, Italy. 🍇 Sips, views and vineyard vibes included...&quot;Jena Sims via Instagram/@jenamsimsDuring her time in Tuscany, the Georgia native stayed at Castelfalfi, the No. 1-ranked hotel in Italy. On the first day of the trip, she traveled to Bolgheri for a private wine tasting at Ca’Marcanda winery. On day two, she went truffle hunting with her son Crew, recalling how the two-year-old had a wonderful time during the adventure.The next day, the LIV Golf star's wife went for more wine and olive oil tastings on the grounds of Castelfali.&quot;We toured the vineyards on the property and we got to taste the first grapes of the season. I shipped so much wine and olive oil home after this,” she recalled.Jena Sims concluded her trip with a swimsuit shopping spree and an Andrea Bocelli concert. She also stopped to see the leaning tower of Pisa, recalling how “surreal” it felt to see the iconic structure in person.