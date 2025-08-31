  • home icon
Bryson DeChambeau asks for 'help' after failing a challenge involving a $325k-worth Bentley

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 31, 2025 19:27 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn

A few weeks from now, Bryson DeChambeau will step onto Bethpage Black to challenge members of the European Ryder Cup squad. Before that, the golfer seems worried after repeatedly failing to complete a challenge.

Recently, DeChambeau announced that he will try to shoot a ping-pong ball into a shot glass placed on the second floor of his house. If he manages to do this, the Crushers GC captain will give away a customized yellow Bentley to a lucky fan. Today, Bryson DeChambeau shared a reel, marking the number of days he has already spent behind this:

"I feel like this is it"
Later on, DeChambeau shared a picture on his Instagram story. The golfer admitted in the caption that he needs help in completing the challenge. Take a look at the Instagram story where DeChambeau is standing next to the $325k-worth prize:

"I need help"
Screenshot from DeChambeau's Instagram story on the viral challenge
Screenshot from DeChambeau's Instagram story on the viral challenge / Source: @BrysonDechambeau on IG

Apart from the Bentley in his mansion, the two-time US Open winner decided to reward fans till the challenge is complete. The shot glass is placed within an area enclosed by yellow tape. If Bryson DeChambeau manages to place the ball within an enclosed area around the shot glass, a lucky fan will win $100 credit on the Underdog app using code 'BRYSON'.

Apart from being a golfer, DeChambeau is also a golf-based content creator. Through innovative content, the two-time US Open champ aims to keep his fans glued to his challenges. In the 'Break 50' challenge on his YouTube channel, Bryson DeChambeau collaborated with celebrities like Adam Sandler and fellow social media creators like Dude Perfect.

Bryson DeChambeau once started a challenge to secure a hole-in-one by shooting over his mansion

Last year in November, DeChambeau announced a new challenge where he attempted to secure an ace by shooting a ball over his house. He kept updating his fans on the series of attempts he made to secure this feat but his fate was riddled with near misses. On days 7 and 11, DeChambeau missed the target by a few inches.

On day 13, Bryson DeChambeau almost made the shot but it bounced out of the hole. Finally, on the sixteenth day of his challenge, DeChambeau nailed the hole-in-one. The Crushers GC captain was visibly excited as he ran over to the golf course, picked up the ball he just shot and kissed it in celebration. Take a look at the clip that DeChambeau shared on his Instagram:

DeChambeau faced a lot of criticism from the golf fans over this challenge. However, the golfer consistently kept trying to achieve the feat despite the trolls and difficulties. As of now, this challenge has grabbed 13.2 million views on Instagram and 3.3 million views on YouTube.

