Bryson DeChambeau was chased by Netflix's 'Full Swing' for an interview "the entire year", series producer reveals

Bryson DeChambeau's 2024 US Open win against Rory McIlroy has a dedicated episode on the new third season of 'Full Swing' on Netflix. However, the show's executive producer Chad Mumm revealed that the LIV Golf star had "absolutely zero" involvement in the making.

Mumm recently appeared on Dan Rapaport's podcast where he was asked about Bryson DeChambeau's level of involvement in the show. Mumm answered that the ace golfer didn't have any "level of involvement". When Rapaport asked why DeChambeau was billed as a cast member in that case, the executive producer replied that they wanted to tell the "whole story" and the team "followed him throughout".

The answer prompted Rapaport to ask if DeChambeau didn't sit down for an interview. Mumm replied they tried to interview him for an "entire year".

"He did not sit down for an interview. We tried for the entire year, put it in front of him, hope that he would sit down and sort of tell it in his own words. Like I am not saying I am not glad that Bryson didn't sit down--"

Dan Rapaport cut him off, expressing his excitement to hear the rest of the story. Mumm continued:

"Well, I just think he produces so much media that he curates about his image and who he is and his personality that we were able to kind of assemble, what I think is a pretty real portrait of who he is. And I think if he would have sat down, he would have just said the same thing that he always says at press conferences."

The third episode of 'Full Swing' Season 3 is 'Don't Call It a Comeback'. Dan Rapaport features in the episode and also voices the introduction of it. While the episode is mostly about Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy's anticipated match-up at the US Open, it also delves into the LIV Golf x PGA Tour peace deal negotiations.

McIlroy had sat down for an interview to share his side of the story. His archival footage has also been used . However, only DeChambeau's answers in other interviews and press conferences have been used to build his side of the narrative.

Chad Mumm calls Bryson DeChambeau's public image "the great opposite" of Rory McIlroy's

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Imagn)

The executive producer of 'Full Swing', Chad Mumm feels that Bryson DeChambeau's public image is starkly different than his 2024 US Open rival Rory McIlroy. The fact that the LIV Golf star is not so private about his life, provided the series a great source of materials to build the episode without him sitting down for an interview.

"I think, the way that he puts himself forward with his content that he creates, it's also like this great opposite of Rory (McIlroy). Because it's like, you see him on the golf course, maybe you see him pop up in 'Full Swing' but he lives a pretty private life. Bryson is kind of the opposite. And so there was no shortage of material to make that episode compelling," Mumm said in the same podcast.

Mumm later addressed Bryson DeChambeau, saying he was welcome for an interview but added that the lack of one didn't make the episode "weaker".

"And yeah, listen, like if Bryson's watching the show, the door is always open. You are welcome to come down, sit down and we will do an interview anytime. But I don't think the episode is weaker because of it. But you can be the judge and obviously our audience will be judge of that," he added.

The third episode of 'Full Swing' Season 3 also features a harrowing incident that Scottie Scheffler had to go through at the PGA Championship last year.

