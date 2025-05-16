Bryson DeChambeau misses ace by just inches on one of the toughest holes at the PGA Championship 2025

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best golfers in the world right now, especially in terms of driving distance. However, the LIV Golfer missed a hole-in-one by mere inches at the ongoing PGA Championship this week.

Playing on the par-3 17th hole on Thursday (May 15), DeChambeau almost covered the 223-yard distance in a single shot. The ball rolled down the green and stopped a few inches away from the hole. The ace golfer eventually closed it with a birdie putt.

There is a massive pond between the tee box and the par-3 17th hole, making it one of the toughest holes to play this week. It is a part of Quail Hollow's signature Green Mile three-hole closing stretch.

The PGA Championship shared a clip of DeChambeau's almost hole-in-one on their X account with the caption,

Bryson flirting with an ace on one of the toughest.

Bryson DeChambeau finished T46 after the culmination of Round 1. After he posting three birdies and three bogeys he scored even par on the 71-par course. Jhonattan Vegas is currently leading the standings with a total score of 7-under. He is two strokes ahead of the field.

Who is Bryson DeChambeau paired with in Round 2 of the PGA Championship 2025?

Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland at the 2025 PGA Championship - Round One (Source: Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland in Round 2 of the PGA Championship 2025. The trio is part of Tee no. 10 and will tee off at 8:22 am ET.

Here's taking a look at the rest of the Tee no. 10 pairings for Round 2:

7:05 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

7:16 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

7:27 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

7:38 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

7:49 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

8:00 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

8:11 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

8:22 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

8:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8:44 a.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

8:55 a.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

9:06 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

9:17 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

12:36 p.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

12:47 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

12:58 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

1:09 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

1:31 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

1:53 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

2:04 p.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

2:15 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

2:26 p.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

