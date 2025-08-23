Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka after Crushers GC secure a place in the finals

Bryson DeChambeau gave a playful response when asked about Brooks Koepka after their semifinal battle at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan. DeChambeau defeated Talor Gooch 1 up to give Crushers GC an early lead, while Koepka evened it by beating Anirban Lahiri.Speaking after the round, DeChambeau acknowledged the tension with a smile, saying his team was simply focused on enjoying the competition and giving themselves the best chance to win. His comments came as another reminder of the complicated history between the two American stars, who once shared a heated rivalry but had appeared to reconcile in recent seasons.Brsyon DeChambeau said: &quot;Sorry, Brooks. We're definitely farther behind. I'm sorry about that. It's just fun. We're trying to have a good time. We're trying to win, right? We want to beat them. And I felt like that gave us the best opportunity. And I played some great golf today. And Forsen's guys, Paul and Charles, played really well.&quot;The deciding moment came in foursomes, where Paul Casey and Charles Howell III earned a 2-up win over Jason Kokrak and Graeme McDowell to seal the victory for Crushers GC.With the result, Crushers GC moved into Sunday’s final at The Cardinal in Plymouth, Michigan. They will join Legion XIII and Stinger GC in the last round, where every score from all four players will count toward the team total. The winners will take home $14 million from the $50 million purse.Bryson DeChambeau shares why he chose not to play against Brooks KoepkaBryson DeChambeau’s decision to avoid a direct showdown with Brooks Koepka in the LIV Golf Michigan singles matches sparked plenty of debate on Saturday. Instead of taking on Koepka, the Crushers GC captain matched up against Talor Gooch, while Anirban Lahiri was sent out to face the Smash GC skipper. Both teams also relied on the same foursome pairings they had used successfully in the quarterfinals.Pat Perez criticized the move, calling it weak and suggesting Bryson DeChambeau might have been afraid of playing Koepka. According to Perez, as captain, DeChambeau should have stepped up against Smash GC’s leader in what fans considered the headline matchup. On the other hand, analyst Jerry Foltz defended the strategy, saying DeChambeau was trying to play mind games with Koepka to give his team the best chance of reaching the finals.After edging Gooch 1 up in a tight contest, Bryson DeChambeau explained his reasoning. He said he believed Lahiri was a better matchup for Koepka, while Gooch’s strong recent form made him the tougher challenge. DeChambeau added that Gooch’s ability with wedges and the putter made the match a battle right until the last hole.