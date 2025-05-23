Bryson DeChambeau's dominant 2015 NCAA win which etched his name in history gets praised by Ex-LIV Golf CEO's son

The former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman’s son, Norman Jr., recently praised Bryson DeChambeau for this incredible feat from 2105. DeChambeau’s unmatched swing and power have always been a part of his calibre, even during his college days. Golf.com recently shared a video of his 2015 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship victory.

DeChambeau's victory was a historical milestone since he was the first one from Southern Methodist University to secure this achievement. His performance was a precursor to his dominating presence on the course as a prominent pro golfer. Bryson DeChambeau's strategic game and celebration was captured by Golf.com's clip.

The video also showed a birdie that became pivotal for The Scientist's Championship win. Norman Jr., who's quite active on X, reposted the clip, praising the Crushers GC Captain. Take a look at what Norman Jr. said about Bryson DeChambeau:

"High school team golf College team golf Now we have year-round pro team golf Natural progression of things... Btw the tempo of young @brysondech is awesome to see."

Greg Norman Jr. also praised Bryson DeChambeau after the latter won the 2024 U.S. Open.

In the 2015 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, Bryson was representing SMU in the contest held at Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida. The future two-time U.S. Open Champion secured the victory in a close fight against C.T. Pan by one stroke. DeChambeau carded rounds with 70, 67, 72 and 71 respectively, which was a display of his consistent efforts and dedication.

After four rounds, Bryson DeChambeau's total score was 8 under par 280. His title win also marked another historical feat. DeChambeau went on to become the first NCAA medalist from a Texan college since Justin Leonard in 1994.

What did Bryson DeChambeau say after his 2015 NCAA win?

NCAA Men's Division I Golf Championship - Source: Getty

DeChambeau's 2015 NCAA title win was a significant milestone in his golfing career. It solidified his place as an amateur golfer and predicted his legacy as an upcoming professional.

After Bryson DeChambeau won the individual title, he said in the interview (as quoted by SMU):

"It's been unbelievable; it's such an honor to win... I could have never imagined this in a million years growing up. It was my dream growing up to win a big event, and for amateur golf this is a major. I'm honored to win..."

While reflecting on his development, DeChambeau said (as quoted by ESPN):

"I always felt like I could contend for a national championship, but I never believed in myself that I could. From this year to last year, it was about trusting myself and my game. That allowed me to get here."

Shortly after this win, Bryson went on to clinch the U.S. Amateur Championship title. He became the fifth player in sports history to win both these titles in the same year since Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore.

