Bryson DeChambeau’s opening hole on Friday at the Mexico City gets him dubbed as ‘Happy Gilmore’

Bryson DeChambeau's latest performance in Mexico City saw him earn comparisons with Happy Gilmore. The Crushers GC captain is currently playing in LIV Golf Mexico at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
In the first round, DeChambeau shot a brilliant drive while playing on the opening hole. Due to his raw power and aggressive playing style, his team gave him the title of the modern day Happy Gilmore in a callback to the 1996 Adam Sandler movie.
"He’s the modern day Happy Gilmore," Crushers GC wrote on X.
Gilmore is a fictional character who was once a hockey player, and started playing golf with an unconventional approach. The tweet was just a reference after DeChambeau's powerful 391-yard drive and distinctive swing. Take a look at the clip here:
Bryson DeChambeau has often divided opinion due to his unconventional approach to the game. With a major in Physics, he often gets called The Scientist for his calculated moves, science-based techniques and meticulous mindset. However, DeChambeau is hitting some solid drives this week.
On Friday, April 25, DeChambeau ended his time at LIV Golf Mexico with a staggering average of 370 yards with the tee off the driver.
Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's first round tee shots (per LIV Golf):
- 1st: 373 yards
- 2nd: 316 yards
- 3rd: 373 yards
- 5th: 384 yards
- 6th: 412 yards
- 7th: 379 yards
- 9th: 323 yards
- 10th: 378 yards
- 11th: 406 yards
- 12th: 351 yards
- 13th: 378 yards
- 15th: 353 yards
- 16th: 373 yards
- 17th: 365 yards
It's worth noting that Bryson DeChambeau currently leads the LIV Golf roster in terms of Driving Distance with 322.6 yards. On Friday, he scored an impressive eagle on par-4 hole 2, and two consecutive birdies on holes 3 and 4. He finished the front nine with 6-under par score (29). After playing the back nine, the 31-year-old finished the first round with a total 8-under par score.
Bryson DeChambeau’s total 18-hole score of 63 has him tied for the lead with Cameron Smith.
Bryson DeChambeau shares his take on his driver-game
Bryson DeChambeau had an excellent performance on Friday, April 25, leaving spectators and commentators awestruck with his high flying drives. Apart from his swing mechanics and power moves, the high altitude of Mexico City contributed towards this.
In the post-match conference, DeChambeau acknowledged this factor about the long flights of his shots. He said (as quoted by GolfMonthly):
"Yeah, 370 is about right. I was flying it that far on the driving range. I'm like, okay, I think that's going to be my average, and if the fairways get firm, it could be more. It could be a lot more."
"It was a lot of fun today hitting the driver. I was hitting it well and was pleased with how I was hitting it. Drove it well. The golf course is gettable, but it's diabolical, as well."
DeChambeau has had a strong start at LIV Golf Mexico, which could contribute more towards his first LIV victory since 2023.