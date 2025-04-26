Bryson DeChambeau’s opening hole on Friday at the Mexico City gets him dubbed as ‘Happy Gilmore’

Bryson DeChambeau's latest performance in Mexico City saw him earn comparisons with Happy Gilmore. The Crushers GC captain is currently playing in LIV Golf Mexico at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Ad

In the first round, DeChambeau shot a brilliant drive while playing on the opening hole. Due to his raw power and aggressive playing style, his team gave him the title of the modern day Happy Gilmore in a callback to the 1996 Adam Sandler movie.

"He’s the modern day Happy Gilmore," Crushers GC wrote on X.

Gilmore is a fictional character who was once a hockey player, and started playing golf with an unconventional approach. The tweet was just a reference after DeChambeau's powerful 391-yard drive and distinctive swing. Take a look at the clip here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau has often divided opinion due to his unconventional approach to the game. With a major in Physics, he often gets called The Scientist for his calculated moves, science-based techniques and meticulous mindset. However, DeChambeau is hitting some solid drives this week.

On Friday, April 25, DeChambeau ended his time at LIV Golf Mexico with a staggering average of 370 yards with the tee off the driver.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's first round tee shots (per LIV Golf):

Ad

1st: 373 yards

2nd: 316 yards

3rd: 373 yards

5th: 384 yards

6th: 412 yards

7th: 379 yards

9th: 323 yards

10th: 378 yards

11th: 406 yards

12th: 351 yards

13th: 378 yards

15th: 353 yards

16th: 373 yards

17th: 365 yards

It's worth noting that Bryson DeChambeau currently leads the LIV Golf roster in terms of Driving Distance with 322.6 yards. On Friday, he scored an impressive eagle on par-4 hole 2, and two consecutive birdies on holes 3 and 4. He finished the front nine with 6-under par score (29). After playing the back nine, the 31-year-old finished the first round with a total 8-under par score.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau’s total 18-hole score of 63 has him tied for the lead with Cameron Smith.

Bryson DeChambeau shares his take on his driver-game

Bryson DeChambeau had an excellent performance on Friday, April 25, leaving spectators and commentators awestruck with his high flying drives. Apart from his swing mechanics and power moves, the high altitude of Mexico City contributed towards this.

In the post-match conference, DeChambeau acknowledged this factor about the long flights of his shots. He said (as quoted by GolfMonthly):

Ad

"Yeah, 370 is about right. I was flying it that far on the driving range. I'm like, okay, I think that's going to be my average, and if the fairways get firm, it could be more. It could be a lot more."

"It was a lot of fun today hitting the driver. I was hitting it well and was pleased with how I was hitting it. Drove it well. The golf course is gettable, but it's diabolical, as well."

DeChambeau has had a strong start at LIV Golf Mexico, which could contribute more towards his first LIV victory since 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More