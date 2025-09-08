Bryson DeChambeau’s special gesture for the Bentley giveaway winner melts fan’s heart

Bryson DeChambeau made a special gesture as he surprised his fan by FaceTiming him to congratulate him on winning a grand prize in the golfer's recent giveaway. DeChambeau started a hilarious challenge on August 25, 2025, on his social media platform, offering a $ 325,000 Bentley as the prize for a random lucky winner among his followers upon completion of the challenge.The LIV golfer put his golf skills to the test as he challenged himself to make a shot in a small cup placed one floor above his living room with a ping-pong ball. The rules to win were for his followers to join the live stream DeChambeau would start upon completing the challenge, and wait to enter the link to win the Bentley.Bryson DeChambeau started the 'nearly impossible' shot with 10 chances on the first day and proportionately increased the number of chances as the challenge progressed. He finally made the shot on Day 12 of the Shot Cup Challenge on his 15th chance. DeChambeau started a livestream on his Instagram page the day after he completed it and announced the winner who would get the Bentley car. Among the thousands of fans who participated, a fan named Brendan McFadden was automatically selected as the winner using a digital 'spinning wheel'.Besides giving away his Bentley, Bryson DeChambeau made a special gesture by FaceTiming the fan who won the prize to congratulate him. Receiving a call from the famous golfer melted the fan's heart as he was stunned to see DeChambeau at the other end of the call.The Crushers GC shared the heartfelt video of DeChambeau making the video call on their Instagram page. The post was captioned:&quot;Bro really couldn’t believe it…&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeChambeau congratulated the fan and assured him the prize was real when the latter found it hard to believe and was left speechless. The winner also shared how the car would help him as he is in the process of moving to a new house.Bryson DeChambeau had put up an additional winning prize of $100 if the ball landed inside the yellow square around the cup. These prizes were given daily throughout the 12 days as the golfer shot in the zone multiple times over the course of the challenge.Bryson DeChambeau contemplated whether he would ever complete the challengeBryson DeChambeau was on the verge of losing hope of ever making the shot into the small cup out of his sight after the initial few days. On Day 8 of the challenge, DeChambeau took 80 shots, yet none landed inside the cup. However, multiple consecutive shots landed in the $100 zone.He posted the eighth video on his Instagram page and expressed his contemplation about the nearly impossible shot. He captioned the video:&quot;Is this shot even possible…&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough his shots in the zone motivated Bryson DeChambeau to continue the challenge, he certainly looked frustrated about the close calls. However, he eventually completed the challenge on Day 12.