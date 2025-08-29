WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau nearly meets his self-set challenge on Day 4

Bryson DeChambeau recently partnered with Underdog to start a daily trick shot challenge on social media. He is challenging himself to shoot a ping pong ball into a plastic shot glass from the ground floor of his house to the first floor. He started the challenge on Monday and nearly achieved the shot on Thursday, but narrowly missed.In the video DeChambeau shared, he reminded his audience that when he makes the shot, one lucky follower would win a Bentley. Additionally, one follower would win $100 everytime the LIV Golf star shoots the ball close enough to the cup so that it lands in the “underdog zone.”Bryson DeChambeau’s first 12 shots didn’t go into the cup. However, his 13th shot landed in the underdog zone. Two more shots took the ball to the underdog zone, but none of them landed inside the shot glass.The post’s caption read:&quot;I did it - Day 4”Watch the video here:On day three of the trick shot challenge, DeChambeau used 30 shots to attempt to shoot the ball into the shot glass. He wasn’t able to get the ball into the glass and he wasn’t able to shoot it into the underdog zone either.Bryson DeChambeau attempts to break 50 with Jason KiddBryson DeChambeau runs a YouTube series where he regularly attempts to break 50 on a golf course with different high-profile personalities. He has featured several notable people in the series including Adam Sandler, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, and most recently, Jason Kidd.In DeChambeau’s latest video, he teamed up with Kidd as they attempted to break 50 at Trinity Forest Country Club. At the beginning of the video, the LIV Golf star introduced Kidd as one of the “greatest point guards in NBA history.”The duo kicked off their game by warming up at the range before heading to the first hole. They spent the round discussing their careers and making jokes while attempting to break 50.Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Kidd attempt to break 50 _ Image via YouTube/@BrysonDeChambeauWhen they reached the 13th hole, the 10x NBA All-Star asked Bryson DeChambeau how he manages to balance being an entertainer and a “killer” golfer.The two-time major champion revealed that he strikes a balance in his career through compartmentalization. He spoke about flipping the “switch” between the two roles and knowing when to switch things up when needed.Bryson DeChambeau also spoke about how he kept the golf ball from his 2020 US Open victory. He noted that the victory was memorable because it marked his first major championship title.At the end of their round, they were unable to break 50 and carded 53. However, they performed better than 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson and golf influencer Paige Spiranac, who were recently featured in the same series.