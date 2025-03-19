Bryson DeChambeau's unconventional ball marking style revealed as old video resurfaces

Bryson DeChambeau's unusual style of marking the golf ball while playing came to the fore in a video that resurfaced recently. The LIV Golfer explained this while doing a video with content creator Rick Shiels back in June 12, 2024.

Shiels is a British YouTuber and his channel is one of the most followed ones in the golf community. Be it golf club reviews, coaching tutorial videos or collaborations with popular golfers, Shiels shares them on YouTube. Last year, the content creator did a video with DeChambeau. Golf.com recently shared the video on Instagram where DeChambeau explained his ball-marking habits:

"Everybody thinks I'm crazy for this, by the way. I'll just, disclaimer, people are going to go, there's no way this actually affects the putt. Essentially what I'm doing is trying to get two dimples in line with each other. So let's go right here, actually. So right there, I'm hitting that part of the edge, and I'm putting it this way. So I'm hitting the edge, and it's going that way."

Bryson DeChambeau further explained the process on camera:

"So I'm going to line it up right on it, just like that. And I draw the line. Okay. I'm not going to fill it in for you. I mean, again, you're going to fill this in and I'll do it in just a little bit. But I want to show you that I'm really trying to mark this part off of it."

Bryson DeChambeau is often lauded as "The Scientist" by his fellow golfers and fans of the sport. He uses unconventional methods and often talks about the scientific part involved behind shots and swings. Be it club designs or training methods, the two-time U.S. Open winner uses a scientific approach to the sport.

With a Major in Physics from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, Bryson DeChambeau has special clubs. All of his golf clubs have irons of equal length and the grips are thicker than usual. In the latter part of the video, DeChambeau further explained which part he finds suitable while hitting a golf ball:

"You can hit anywhere on the ball. It doesn't matter. But it's because the golf balls have gotten so firm. The faces have gotten firm. That's why a lot of people use face inserts to soften it. But I can't control speed with that. You actually want to hit this top edge because it only affects the launch. It turns it over more or makes it have a little bit more backspin."

How is Bryson DeChambeau performing in 2025?

DeChambeau joined the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league back in June 2022. Last year, he finished eighth in the LIV Golf Individual Standings with 105.96 points.

This year, Bryson DeChambeau is currently in 16th position of the Individual standings. Till now, The Scientist has played in 4 LIV Golf events, securing the top-10 position twice.

Here's a detailed look at how Bryson DeChambeau has performed so far in the 2025 season of LIV Golf:

LIV Golf Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club: T6, 69-66-68, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Adelaide, The Grange Golf Club: T18, 68-73-71, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Hong Kong, Hong Kong Golf Club: T20, 66-67-70, 203 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore, Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T10, 74-65-67, 206 (-7)

