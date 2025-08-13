Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf can grow the 'GDP of golf,' urges fans not to judge on face value

Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau has yet again advocated for LIV Golf, the breakaway PIF-funded league. In a recent interview, he discussed the league's potential impact on the sport and urged fans to be more open to it.

DeChambeau was featured on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show with American sports analyst Pat McAfee. During the lengthy discussion, the three-time LIV Golf winner spoke about the league, saying:

“And that’s the thing, I wish people would just see it [LIV], you know, not judge it based on face value, what people have said, but like when they come out there and see it and experience it, see what it’s about, you know?”

Bryson DeChambeau buttressed LIV Golf's team component, saying that it's "really cool." He also added that it could be a great way to grow the game's franchise value.

"We have an opportunity to grow the franchise value just like any other sports team, NFL, NBA, you name it. We have the ability to grow the game of golf, the GDP [gross domestic product] of golf,” he added.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🏌️⛳️ Bryson on LIV Golf: I wish people would just see it, not judge it on face value of what people have said…. The team stuff is really cool….” @BrysonLegion Via: @PatMcAfeeShow

The host asked DeChambeau if he sometimes felt like he was missing out on some of the action on the PGA Tour and vice versa. The nine-time PGA Tour winner said that he’d love to play against big names such as Scottie Scheffler but understands that the league is “not there yet.”

Bryson DeChambeau acknowledged that LIV Golf needs to play more tournaments “100%” and added that the league is still fine-tuning its product and will get better with time.

Bryson DeChambeau shares the reason behind his decision to take on his new role in government

Bryson DeChambeau recently joined the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition as the committee’s chair. During an extended version of the previously mentioned Pat McAfee podcast, he acknowledged that his actions are geared towards growing the game of golf.

“Ultimately just trying to grow the game of golf, inspire a bunch of young fans, and I think that’s also partly why I became a part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition,” he said.

The 31-year-old golfer shared that he “genuinely” cares about America's future and is invested in the lives of the younger generation. On a broader scale, he believes that being a part of the council could also inspire people to take up golf globally, not just in America.

When speaking more about his new role, Bryson DeChambeau said that he went through the Public Education system and all the physical fitness tests as a kid. As such, he found it “unbelievable” when President Donald Trump called him to be part of the council.

