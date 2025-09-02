  • home icon
  Bryson DeChambeau scouts for a 'new camera guy' as he proceeds with his challenge

Bryson DeChambeau scouts for a ‘new camera guy’ as he proceeds with his challenge

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 02, 2025 21:21 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau is currently spending his days taking on an exciting challenge sponsored by Underdog. Today, the golfer announced via Instagram that he is looking for a new cameraman.

The two-time US Open champ has been busy shooting a ping-pong ball into a shot glass placed on the first floor while standing on the ground floor. If he manages to nail the shot, Bryson DeChambeau will giveaway a customized yellow Bentley. He is also rewarding fans with a $100 credit on the Underdog app if he lands a ball within the yellow-taped area around the shot glass.

On the ninth day of this challenge, the Crushers GC captain shared a clip announcing the rewards involved. He also declared that he gets 90 shots on day 9 to land the ball in the glass. In the caption of the clip, Bryson DeChambeau wrote:

"Searching for a new camera guy..."

Take a look at the full video of DeChambeau trying to complete his new challenge on Day 9:

Till now, the LIV golfer has repeatedly failed to give away his $325k-worth Bentley. However, he came close to finishing the ping-pong ball challenge on Day 5. Bryson DeChambeau's sixth shot landed right inside the 'Underdog Zone', and even showcased a steady bounce towards the shot glass. Ultimately, it didn't land inside.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time DeChambeau has showcased his golfing skills while he is away from the golf course. As a content creator, the golfer is known to take on near-impossible challenges. He once aimed for a hole-in-one by shooting a golf ball over his house. It took 16 days, but the Scientist nailed it.

Bryson DeChambeau compared completing a challenge to winning a major championship

When DeChambeau completed the hole-in-one challenge over his house, the golfer was visibly happy. He ran through his house onto the greens to retrieve the ball and kissed it to celebrate the feat. Ahead of the 2025 Masters, the golfer spoke with the reporters where he described how it felt upon nailing the ace.

Bryson DeChambeau said (as quoted by TalkSport):

"When I hit the ball over my house and made the hole in one I was definitely excited. I had the adrenaline running through my body, chills in my body because we just knew it was gonna be a cool piece of content."

The golfer then made a comparison between completing this challenge and winning a major. With a smirk on his face, he said:

"Not as cool as winning a major championship, but it's up there. I'd say it's 90 per cent there."

Over the years, DeChambeau has gained a massive breakthrough as a golf-based content creator. Currently, he boasts 2.39 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
