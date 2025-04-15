Bryson DeChambeau shares mixed emotions about the Masters week

Two-time Major championship winner Bryson DeChambeau recently made headlines for being in contention for the 2025 Masters Tournament title. In an unfortunate twist, he fell behind and finished the tournament at T5. Following the conclusion of the tournament, he admitted to having mixed emotions about his performance.

DeChambeau turned pro in 2016 and played on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf in 2022. He has won nine events on the PGA Tour and two individual events in the Saudi-backed league. He has also won the U.S. Open twice, and was chasing his third Major title at the 2025 Masters.

In a video posted by LIV Golf, the 31-year-old admitted that he learned a lot from what happened at the Masters. He said:

“There’s a lot to take away from this week. A lot to learn, a lot to be proud of, a lot to be pissed about. But I learned a lot and I’m ready to take the challenge on again.”

Take a look at the post here:

DeChambeau charged into the final round of the Masters hot on Rory McIlroy’s heels with 10-under. The two exchanged the lead a couple of times and just when it looked like the LIV Golf player had a chance to secure the title, he quickly fell behind.

McIlroy won the tournament after a playoff against Justin Rose. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau finished with seven-under, tied with Sungjae Im.

Here’s a look at Bryson DeChambeau’s scorecard from the final round of the Masters Tournament.

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 6

Hole 12 (par 3) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

How much did Bryson DeChambeau win from the 2025 Masters Tournament?

The 2025 Masters Tournament had a total prize purse of $21 million, the highest it has ever been. Bryson DeChambeau walked away with $798,000, as did Sunjae Im, who also finished at T5.

The winner of the event, Rory McIlroy, won $4.2 million for his performance, while the runner-up Justin Rose won $2.268 million.

Here’s a breakdown of how much the top 10 players won from the tournament:

1st: Rory McIlroy - $4.2 million

2nd: Justin Rose - $2.268 million

3rd: Patrick Reed - $1.428 million

4th: Scottie Scheffler - $1.008 million

T5: Sungjae Im - $798,000

T5: Bryson DeChambeau - $798,000

7th: Ludvig Aberg - $703,500

T8: Xander Schauffele - $588,000

T8: Zack Johnson - $588,000

T8: Jason Day - $588,000

T8: Corey Conners - $588,000

