Bryson DeChambeau will take the field with his old caddie for the 2025 LIV Golf UK

Two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau is set to tee off at LIV Golf UK on July 27. He will not be in the field with his regular caddie, Gregory Bodine, but will reunite with a familiar face for the tournament.DeChambeau and Bodine have worked together since May 2023. Their most recent outing was at the 2025 Open Championship, where the two-time major champion finished at T10.While Bodine and DeChambeau have enjoyed a number of successes together, Bodine had to take a week off due to a personal family matter. As such, the LIV Golf star’s former caddie, Tim Tucker, will temporarily fill in for him at JCB Golf &amp; Country Club this weekend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTucker caddied for Bryson DeChambeau from 2016 to 2021, only briefly leaving for about six months between 2017 and 2018. During his time with Tucker, the 31-year-old golfer won several notable tournaments, including his first major championship title at the 2020 US Open.Tucker and DeChambeau’s professional relationship abruptly came to an end when the former quit a day before the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He later opened up about his decision to leave, saying that there was no animosity between him and the nine-time PGA Tour winner. However, he admitted that he was wrong for leaving when he did. (Via NBC Sports),“I made a big mistake in my timing with it. It shouldn’t have happened that way; we should have finished out the week. I didn’t mean to put that pressure on him. I’m sure he had a lot on his mind to play at the Rocket Mortgage. I regret how that all went down.”Tim Tucker expressed gratitude for being “fortunate” enough to caddie for the California-born golfer. He lauded him as a hard worker and said that his demanding nature made him a great employer.Bryson DeChambeau went on to miss the cut at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic after scoring 1-under 143 in the tournament. It marked his second and final missed cut of the season.“Really proud”: Bryson DeChambeau speaks on his turnaround performance at the 2025 Open ChampionshipBryson DeChambeau teed off at the 2025 Open Championship last week and tied for 10th after starting with a poor performance in his first round. When the major tournament wrapped up, he patted himself on the back for turning things around. He said (via ASAP Sports),“It was a fun three days. I was really proud of the way I turned it around and gave myself actually some hope on the third round, after I was 3-under.”DeChambeau was unable to make a single birdie during his first round at Royal Portrush. He shot two double bogeys and three bogeys to card a 7-over 78 in the round.On day two, the three-time LIV Golf winner scored 6-under 65 after shooting seven birdies and one bogey. He scored 9-under 275 across 72 holes and finished eight strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who clinched the title.