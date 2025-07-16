Cameron Smith shares excitement for ‘beautiful few days’ at the Open Championship

Hours before Cameron Smith tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club in an attempt to lift the Claret Jug, the LIV golfer recently shared an exciting update via his social media profile.

For golfers of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league, last week was a tune-up for the upcoming showdown in Northern Ireland. LIV Golf Andalucia saw the breakaway league's roster showcase their talents at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Today, Cameron Smith was seen practicing his shots at the esteemed Open Championship venue. He shared some snaps of the golf course and the venue amidst his practice session on Instagram. Smith captioned the post:

"Prep done! Beautiful few days here in Portrush. One of my favourites!"

Take a look at Smith's Instagram post here:

Cameron Smith is fresh off a T7 finish at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia. The pro golfer finished the tournament with a 54-hole total of 2 under par 211. He was 3 under par during the final 18 holes of the competition, scoring four birdies and one double bogey.

Smith will be heading into Royal Portrush tomorrow, following three consecutive missed cuts in majors. However, the Ripper GC ace has scored four top 10s in LIV this season, including a T5 at LIV Golf Mexico City and a T7 at LIV Golf Korea.

The 2022 Open Championship winner recently shared how he is gearing up for Royal Portrush.

Cameron Smith shares his mindset days before The Open Championship

Smith will be attempting to lift the Claret Jug at the 153rd edition of this golf major championship. Before he tees off alongside Marco Penge and Justin Hastings tomorrow, the golfer shared his feelings regarding the same.

Cameron Smith, while interacting with the press, gave a glimpse of his mental preparation before competing at The Open Championship. The Ripper GC golfer said (via Newswire):

"You’re going to hit some bad shots. You’re going to get blown over by the wind. The ball is going to do some crazy stuff. It’s just stuff that you have to take on and really move on with. You have to flight it. You have to shape it."

The Titleist golfer also shared his plans to fight against the odds in the upcoming showdown at Royal Portrush.

"I’ve been working hard hitting lots of shots, been working on my flights and all that stuff at home in preparation for this week or really the next three weeks," he added.

The LIV Golfer has a strong record at the upcoming golf major. Smith won the Open Championship back in 2022 with a one-stroke margin in the Old Course at St. Andrews.

In 7 starts at the Open, Smith made the cut five times, securing one win, one top 10, and two top 25s.

