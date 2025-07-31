Can Keegan Bradley win the Wyndham Championship 2025? Day 1 odds explored

Keegan Bradley was crowned the 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain last year. The 39-year-old has been in the conversation to become the side’s first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Now, the ace golfer enters Wyndham Championship as a favorite to win and further establish his spot in the team event’s player standings.For the unversed, the latest edition of the Wyndham Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina. The event, preceding the PGA Tour season playoffs start, will feature a stacked 156-player field. Interestingly, Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.7 Bradley is the highest-ranked player teeing up at the contest.Despite this, the eight-time PGA Tour winner isn’t the outright favorite to win this weekend. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Bradley starts his Wyndham Championship outing with 25-1 odds. He sits third on the odds list alongside Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin. The duo trails outright event favorite Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1) and the event’s defending champion Aaron Rai (22-1).For the unversed, Bradley comes into the Sedgefield Country Club event on the back of a T30 finish at The Open. Notably, this was his second-best major finish of the year behind a T8 at the PGA Championship. Apart from the majors, the Ryder Cup skipper managed a win at the Travelers Championship and four top-15 finishes, including a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.Bradley currently sits 10th on the FedEx Cup standings as well as on the Ryder Cup US Team player standings. A win this weekend could catapult the golfer into top six, the final automatic team qualifier spot.Listed below is Keegan Bradley’s 2025 season so far (including earnings):The Sentry: T15 - $292,000Sony Open in Hawaii: T6 - $283,838Farmers Insurance Open: T15 - $132,732AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T65 - $36,000The Genesis Invitational: T34 - $109,000Arnold Palmer Invitational: T5 - $800,000THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 - $240,250Valero Texas Open: T47 - $26,809Masters Tournament: Missed CutRBC Heritage: T18 - $226,056Truist Championship: T30 - $125,375PGA Championship: T8 - $454,781the Memorial Tournament: T7 - $603,200U.S. Open: T33 - $113,755Travelers Championship: 1st - $3,600,000Rocket Classic: T41 - $36,000The Open: T30 - $104,8502025 Wyndham Championship odds updatedMatt Fitzpatrick leads the 2025 Wyndham Championship odds list. According to FanDuel, the Englishman starts this weekend with 20-1 odds, while the PGA Tour event’s defending champion Aaron Rai trails closely with 22-1 odds. Keegan Bradley and Ben Griffin share the third spot while Jordan Spieth and Robert MacIntyre follows them with 30-1 odds.Hideki Matsuyama (33-1), Si Woo Kim (35-1), Akshay Bhatia (35-1), Lucas Glover (35-1), Jake Knapp (40-1) and Harry Hall (40-1) are other big names to watch this weekend.Listed below are the top odds for the Wyndham Championship (as per FanDuel):Matt Fitzpatrick +2000Aaron Rai +2200Ben Griffin +2500Keegan Bradley +2500Jordan Spieth +3000Robert MacIntyre +3000Hideki Matsuyama +3300Si Woo Kim +3500Akshay Bhatia +3500Lucas Glover +3500Jake Knapp +4000Harry Hall +4000Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800Kurt Kitayama +5000Ryan Gerard +5000Rickie Fowler +5500Denny McCarthy +5500Cameron Young +5500J.T. Poston +5500Nicolai Højgaard +5500Adam Scott +5500Sam Stevens +5500Max Greyserman +6000Sungjae Im +6000Luke Clanton +6500Rico Hoey +6500Michael Thorbjornsen +6500Emiliano Grillo +7000Bud Cauley +7000Davis Thompson +7000Kevin Yu +7000Andrew Novak +7000Alex Smalley +7500Thorbjørn Olesen +7500Alex Noren +7500Jackson Koivun +8000Keith Mitchell +8000Matt Wallace +8000Pierceson Coody +8000Max Homa +8000Tom Kim +8000Nico Echavarria +8000Andrew Putnam +9000Tony Finau +9000Ryan Fox +9000Max McGreevy +10000Michael Kim +10000Chris Kirk +10000Takumi Kanaya +10000Jesper Svensson +10000Thomas Detry +10000More details on the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship will be updated as it progresses.