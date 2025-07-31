  • home icon
Can Keegan Bradley win the Wyndham Championship 2025? Day 1 odds explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 31, 2025 10:50 GMT
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Keegan Bradley Wyndham Championship 2025 odds (Image via Imagn)

Keegan Bradley was crowned the 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain last year. The 39-year-old has been in the conversation to become the side’s first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Now, the ace golfer enters Wyndham Championship as a favorite to win and further establish his spot in the team event’s player standings.

For the unversed, the latest edition of the Wyndham Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, July 31 at Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina. The event, preceding the PGA Tour season playoffs start, will feature a stacked 156-player field. Interestingly, Official World Ranking (OWGR) No.7 Bradley is the highest-ranked player teeing up at the contest.

Despite this, the eight-time PGA Tour winner isn’t the outright favorite to win this weekend. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Bradley starts his Wyndham Championship outing with 25-1 odds. He sits third on the odds list alongside Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin. The duo trails outright event favorite Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1) and the event’s defending champion Aaron Rai (22-1).

For the unversed, Bradley comes into the Sedgefield Country Club event on the back of a T30 finish at The Open. Notably, this was his second-best major finish of the year behind a T8 at the PGA Championship. Apart from the majors, the Ryder Cup skipper managed a win at the Travelers Championship and four top-15 finishes, including a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bradley currently sits 10th on the FedEx Cup standings as well as on the Ryder Cup US Team player standings. A win this weekend could catapult the golfer into top six, the final automatic team qualifier spot.

Listed below is Keegan Bradley’s 2025 season so far (including earnings):

  • The Sentry: T15 - $292,000
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: T6 - $283,838
  • Farmers Insurance Open: T15 - $132,732
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T65 - $36,000
  • The Genesis Invitational: T34 - $109,000
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: T5 - $800,000
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T20 - $240,250
  • Valero Texas Open: T47 - $26,809
  • Masters Tournament: Missed Cut
  • RBC Heritage: T18 - $226,056
  • Truist Championship: T30 - $125,375
  • PGA Championship: T8 - $454,781
  • the Memorial Tournament: T7 - $603,200
  • U.S. Open: T33 - $113,755
  • Travelers Championship: 1st - $3,600,000
  • Rocket Classic: T41 - $36,000
  • The Open: T30 - $104,850
2025 Wyndham Championship odds updated

Matt Fitzpatrick leads the 2025 Wyndham Championship odds list. According to FanDuel, the Englishman starts this weekend with 20-1 odds, while the PGA Tour event’s defending champion Aaron Rai trails closely with 22-1 odds. Keegan Bradley and Ben Griffin share the third spot while Jordan Spieth and Robert MacIntyre follows them with 30-1 odds.

Hideki Matsuyama (33-1), Si Woo Kim (35-1), Akshay Bhatia (35-1), Lucas Glover (35-1), Jake Knapp (40-1) and Harry Hall (40-1) are other big names to watch this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the Wyndham Championship (as per FanDuel):

  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
  • Aaron Rai +2200
  • Ben Griffin +2500
  • Keegan Bradley +2500
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3300
  • Si Woo Kim +3500
  • Akshay Bhatia +3500
  • Lucas Glover +3500
  • Jake Knapp +4000
  • Harry Hall +4000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800
  • Kurt Kitayama +5000
  • Ryan Gerard +5000
  • Rickie Fowler +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • Cameron Young +5500
  • J.T. Poston +5500
  • Nicolai Højgaard +5500
  • Adam Scott +5500
  • Sam Stevens +5500
  • Max Greyserman +6000
  • Sungjae Im +6000
  • Luke Clanton +6500
  • Rico Hoey +6500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +6500
  • Emiliano Grillo +7000
  • Bud Cauley +7000
  • Davis Thompson +7000
  • Kevin Yu +7000
  • Andrew Novak +7000
  • Alex Smalley +7500
  • Thorbjørn Olesen +7500
  • Alex Noren +7500
  • Jackson Koivun +8000
  • Keith Mitchell +8000
  • Matt Wallace +8000
  • Pierceson Coody +8000
  • Max Homa +8000
  • Tom Kim +8000
  • Nico Echavarria +8000
  • Andrew Putnam +9000
  • Tony Finau +9000
  • Ryan Fox +9000
  • Max McGreevy +10000
  • Michael Kim +10000
  • Chris Kirk +10000
  • Takumi Kanaya +10000
  • Jesper Svensson +10000
  • Thomas Detry +10000

More details on the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship will be updated as it progresses.

