"Can't even crack the top 10" - Joaquin Niemann trolled by fans for saying he can win a Major championship

Joaquin Niemann recently talked about winning a golf major championship while he was talking in the post-match conference. The Chilean ace expressed his confidence shortly after winning the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event on March 16. However, fans reacted to the LIV Golfer's opinion on Twitter, with a majority of them resorting to trolling Niemann.

Niemann won the event at Sentosa Golf Club shortly after he scored six birdies in the final round, finishing Round 3 with a score of 6-under 65. The 26-year-old professional golfer secured the victory with a five-stroke margin. After picking up his second win in four LIV Golf 2025 events, Joaquin Niemann faced the camera, talking about his chances of winning a major.

"I have been playing great out here, and if I look back into my stats, I haven't had a great result in majors," he said.

"Saw an interview the other day from Greg Norman back in the day when he was world number one and he hadn't won a major yet... I'm pretty sure, and I'm pretty calm about it because I know it's gonna come. And I'm gonna win a major," he added.

Fans were quick to react to Niemann talking about his record at the golf majors in the comment section of the Tweet.

"Bro can't even crack the top 10. Stay on the celebrity tour. It's all you have," a fan picked on Niemann.

"wow what a dude , funny how he is just as delusional as everything else in liv , playing resort and city courses will not prepare you for a major," another user said.

"Strong words for a guy that hasn’t shown up once in Majors. Not even been close to contending in one. Gotta prove it in real events, nobody cares what he does on LIV. Beating 6-7 quality players is nothing like winning PGAT events or Majors.", a user hit back at Joaquin Niemann.

"Try posting a top 15 first buddy", another wrote.

"He has 1 top 20 in about ~25 majors… good lucky buddy", replied a user.

"Better start playing on harder courses", a fan commented down.

Joaquin Niemann has managed only 1 top-20 finish at The Masters in his five outings as he placed T16 in 2023. Last year in Augusta, he finished 15 shots behind the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler who went on to win the tournament.

Niemann is yet to secure a top-10 rank at the U.S. Open. His best effort at this prestigious event saw him finish tied for the 23rd spot on the U.S. Open leaderboard in 2020. On the other hand, Niemann's highest finish in The Open Championship is a T58 which he achieved in 2024. The Torque GC captain has not yet achieved a top-20 in the PGA Championship, missing the cut thrice till now.

How has Joaquin Niemann performed in LIV Golf so far this year?

Joaquin Niemann celebrates after winning LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club - Source: Imagn

The PGA Tour professional joined the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league back in 2022. This year, he has scored two wins, which has placed him at the top of the LIV Golf Individual standings.

Here's a look at how Joaquin Niemann has performed in LIV Golf this year:

LIV Golf Riyadh, Riyadh Golf Club: T33, 67-71-73, 211 (-5)

LIV Golf Adelaide, The Grange Golf Club: 1, 67-71-65, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Hong Kong, Hong Kong Golf Club: T12, 67-68-66, 201 (-9)

LIV Golf Singapore, Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): 1, 67-64-65, 196 (-17)

